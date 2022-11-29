Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us
Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 64 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. “Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every...
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Ultium Cells to Invest $275 Million to Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant in Spring Hill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter today announced Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, will expand its Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery cell manufacturing operations. The project represents a $275 million investment...
tn.gov
Tennessee Wine and Grape Board to Meet
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet Dec. 7, 2022 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CST in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road. The meeting is open to the public to attend.
tn.gov
2022-23 Fishing Regulations Set at Commission’s Final 2022 Meeting
MEMPHIS --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters which concluded Friday. The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature...
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for December 1-7, 2022
BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, December 5, 2022, through Friday, December 9, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews install storm drainage across the roadway through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
tn.gov
TDOE and GELF Partner to Give Free Reading Resources to Tennessee Families
Providing Free Decodables to Students in Grades K-2 to Support Early Literacy. Nashville, TN — Today, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), in partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), is opening up an opportunity for parents to order free at-home reading resources this winter for any of their children in grades K-2.
tn.gov
Tennessee Announces Continued Statewide Grow Your Own Investments
Additional Funding Expands Opportunities for January 2023 Teacher Prep Programs. Nashville, TN—As part of the Grow Your Own celebration throughout the month of November, today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced continued investments for innovative educator preparation pathways through a component of Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative, the Tennessee Teacher Apprenticeship.
tn.gov
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, December 1 - 7, 2022
· 12/1 - 12/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a ramp closure of the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Rd. each night to install epoxy overlay. The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.
tn.gov
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (December 1 - 7, 2022)
CLAY COUNTY SR-51 (TOMPKINSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.94: Mobile lane closures along SR-51 between Gass Lane and Kentucky state line. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-617]
Comments / 0