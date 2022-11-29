Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Netherlands vs United States - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup round of 16 tie against the United States, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia.
Mexican national team players react to World Cup elimination
Mexican national team figures have taken to social media to apologize to fans following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.
Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano apologizes for Mexico's World Cup elimination
Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano apologized to Mexican national team supporters after failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup.
Javier Tebas explains how Super League would 'destroy' European leagues
The La Liga president has slammed a renewed proposal for the European Super League.
Canada 1-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1986
Morocco booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1986 with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.
England predicted lineup vs Senegal - World Cup
England's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal.
Thiago Almada reacts to historic World Cup debut with Argentina
Thiago Almada has described himself as the "happiest kid in the world" after making his World Cup debut with Argentina. The Atlanta United youngster replaced Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute of La Albiceleste's crucial 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday that sealed their place in the knockout rounds.
Japan 2-1 Spain: Player ratings as stunning comeback victory sends Samurai Blue top
Match report & player ratings from Japan 2-1 Spain at the World Cup.
How to watch France vs Poland on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup round of 16 clash between France and Poland on TV and live streaming platforms.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Mateo Kovacic defends Romelu Lukaku & discusses Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic fields questions about Romelu Lukaku & Josko Gvardiol at the World Cup.
Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option
Monterrey have decided not to exercise the buyout option for Rodolfo Pizarro, sending him back to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. The Mexican player joined Rayados on loan ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, returning to Monterrey for a second stint after first signing in 2018. This time around, Pizarro managed one goal in 30 games under Manuel Vucetich.
Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Player ratings as goalless draw sends Red Devils out
Player ratings from Croatia's goalless draw with Belgium at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Germany crash out of World Cup
Twitter reacts as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup.
Roberto Martinez confirms exit from Belgium national team
Roberto Martinez has confirmed his departure from the Belgium national team after their World Cup exit.
Why Japan's goal was not out of play
A look at why Japan's controversial second goal against Spain was given by the VAR.
