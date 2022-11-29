ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Thiago Almada reacts to historic World Cup debut with Argentina

Thiago Almada has described himself as the "happiest kid in the world" after making his World Cup debut with Argentina. The Atlanta United youngster replaced Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute of La Albiceleste's crucial 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday that sealed their place in the knockout rounds.
Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option

Monterrey have decided not to exercise the buyout option for Rodolfo Pizarro, sending him back to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. The Mexican player joined Rayados on loan ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, returning to Monterrey for a second stint after first signing in 2018. This time around, Pizarro managed one goal in 30 games under Manuel Vucetich.
