wrestlinginc.com

Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'

For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
FTR vs. The Acclaimed, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, And More Added To 12/7 AEW Dynamite

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will finally challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) came to the ring. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions said they want to face the best, and after brief interruptions from The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, FTR came to the ring and shook hands with the champions. The match was later confirmed for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Hikaru Shida To Defend Regina Di Wave Championship On 12/9 AEW Rampage

Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina Di Wave Championship on the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. On the December 2 episode, The Bunny and Penelope Ford confronted Shida after her win over Queen Aminata. The following week, in a video page, The Bunny stated that she has spent the last six months rehabbing her neck and watching people get opportunities she deserves. She vowed to come for Shida's title and make her feel the way she felt during her time on the shelf. Shida accepted the challenge.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Juice Robinson To Challenge For ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle

Juice Robinson is coming for the ROH World Television Championship. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Robinson appeared in a video message and challenged ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match at ROH Final Battle on December 10. He noted that he is a three-time IWGP United States Champion, but he has a lot to prove in America. Robinson stated that he wants to be a superstar on television, and he needs to beat Joe for the title in order to do so.
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22

Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Keith Lee To A Match At ROH Final Battle

Shane Taylor has arrived in All Elite Wrestling. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage. Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee, hoping to get an answer regarding the status of his team with Swerve Strickland. He started to comment on the situation, saying that negotiations were ongoing. Before he could say more, Shane Taylor interrupted and told him that the business between them was far from over.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)

AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/5 (Taped On 11/30)

AEW taped matches for the December 5 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5) Nick Comoroto def. Hagane Shinno. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns

Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
