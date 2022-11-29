Read full article on original website
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
FTR vs. The Acclaimed, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin, And More Added To 12/7 AEW Dynamite
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will finally challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) came to the ring. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions said they want to face the best, and after brief interruptions from The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, FTR came to the ring and shook hands with the champions. The match was later confirmed for Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Hikaru Shida To Defend Regina Di Wave Championship On 12/9 AEW Rampage
Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina Di Wave Championship on the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. On the December 2 episode, The Bunny and Penelope Ford confronted Shida after her win over Queen Aminata. The following week, in a video page, The Bunny stated that she has spent the last six months rehabbing her neck and watching people get opportunities she deserves. She vowed to come for Shida's title and make her feel the way she felt during her time on the shelf. Shida accepted the challenge.
AEW Dynamite (11/30) Preview: MJF Speaks, A Baddie Celebration, Dax vs. Danielson, More
It's Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address AEW for the first time as its World Champion. Jade Cargill will host a Baddie Celebration, and the Best of Seven continues. Tonight, AEW fans will see all of that and more. Here's...
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Juice Robinson To Challenge For ROH World Television Championship at ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson is coming for the ROH World Television Championship. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage, Robinson appeared in a video message and challenged ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe to a match at ROH Final Battle on December 10. He noted that he is a three-time IWGP United States Champion, but he has a lot to prove in America. Robinson stated that he wants to be a superstar on television, and he needs to beat Joe for the title in order to do so.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22
Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut, Challenges Keith Lee To A Match At ROH Final Battle
Shane Taylor has arrived in All Elite Wrestling. On the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage. Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee, hoping to get an answer regarding the status of his team with Swerve Strickland. He started to comment on the situation, saying that negotiations were ongoing. Before he could say more, Shane Taylor interrupted and told him that the business between them was far from over.
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30)
AEW taped matches for the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/2 (Taped On 11/30) Lumberjack Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. QT Marshall....
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/5 (Taped On 11/30)
AEW taped matches for the December 5 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 30 from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5) Nick Comoroto def. Hagane Shinno. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Barry Bloom Explains How He Negotiated Scott Hall's WCW Deal, Sean Waltman First Approaching Him
In 1996, the wrestling world changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped ship from WWE to WCW. Hall appeared on the May 27, 1996 episode of WCW Nitro and Nash would follow, making his first appearance on the June 10, 1996 episode of Nitro. Hall and Nash would...
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus Added To 12/2 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (12/2) - WWE SmackDown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
World Cup Winner!| Smackdown/AEW Rampage Post Show 12/2/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your...
Austin Theory: The Way I'm Headed Now Is Setting Me Up To Stand Toe To Toe With Roman Reigns
Austin Theory no longer carries the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he no longer has a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory tried cashing in his briefcase multiple times on Roman Reigns, but was thwarted each attempt. Eventually, Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Championship, but was unsuccessful during his cash in. After losing the briefcase, Theory took a more serious turn and ended up winning the US Title at WWE Survivor Series.
Ricochet Wins SmackDown World Cup, Will Receive Intercontinental Title Shot On 12/16 WWE SmackDown
Ricochet challenges for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in two weeks. After several weeks, the WWE Smackdown World Cup on FOX has come to an end as Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar in the finals on Friday, December 2 in order to earn the right to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Friday, December 16's WWE SmackDown.
