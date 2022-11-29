Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina Di Wave Championship on the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. On the December 2 episode, The Bunny and Penelope Ford confronted Shida after her win over Queen Aminata. The following week, in a video page, The Bunny stated that she has spent the last six months rehabbing her neck and watching people get opportunities she deserves. She vowed to come for Shida's title and make her feel the way she felt during her time on the shelf. Shida accepted the challenge.

21 MINUTES AGO