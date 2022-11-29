Read full article on original website
C.J. Stroud Among Five Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
C.J. Stroud is a finalist for another national award. One day after Stroud was named one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, Stroud was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Like the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year honors the best player in college football.
10 Players from Ohio State’s Offense Earn All-Big Ten Honors, Led by First-Team Selections C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson
Nearly every starter on Ohio State’s offense this season earned All-Big Ten honors. A total of 10 players from Ohio State’s offense earned All-Big Ten honors this year, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and left guard Donovan Jackson, who were all first-team selections. Harrison, Johnson and Stroud were all selected as first-teamers by both the conference’s coaches and the Big Ten’s panel of media voters while Jackson earned first-team honors from the media and a second-team selection from the coaches.
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Ohio State Wide Receivers Coach Brian Hartline Reportedly Interviewing for Cincinnati Head Coaching Job
After losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Cincinnati is exploring the possibility of hiring another former Buckeye player away from Ohio State to be its new head coach. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will reportedly interview for the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to the report, “there has been a gain in momentum” for Hartline as a candidate and his interview with Cincinnati is “expected to take place in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud One of 11 Finalists For The Manning Award
C.J. Stroud has made the cut as a finalist for yet another prestigious individual honor. The Buckeye passer is one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate quarterback judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States. The honor takes bowl performances into consideration, which means the winner won't be determined until January.
C.J. Stroud Repeats As Big Ten Offensive Player And Quarterback of the Year
C.J. Stroud swept two of the Big Ten's most prestigious awards for the second straight season. The redshirt sophomore Buckeye quarterback was named the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday, repeating as the winner of both honors following the conclusion of the regular season.
Michigan Star Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Two days before its upcoming matchup against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan received some unfortunate news regarding its best offensive player. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum is expected to have season-ending knee surgery per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, ruling him out for the Wolverines’ postseason run that will likely include a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Vigil held for slain North Miami HS football QB Mekhi Stevenson
MIAMI - Family and friends shared their sorrow Friday night as more than 100 gathered at Sierra Park to honor the life of a high school football player shot and killed earlier in the week. Mekhi Stevenson tragically died while hanging out with a group of friends. "All I keep replaying in my mind is how my child died," shared his mom, Sonya Stevenson. "This wasn't his fate."Her heartbreak was visible as she wept, watching memories of her son play on screen at the park. Mekhi was a football standout at North Miami High. And one of his great...
Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month After Dominant November
No defensive player in the NFC was better than Nick Bosa was in November. The former Ohio State defensive end received the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month award after he recorded a sack in all three of the 49ers’ November games, in which they went 3-0 and held their opponents to 26 combined points.
“My Heart is at Ohio State and I Do Not Have Any Plans to Go Anywhere Else”
Brian Hartline has no plans to leave Ohio State for Cincinnati or any other school. Following a report by Football Scoop’s John Brice on Wednesday that Hartline would interview for Cincinnati’s head coaching job as early as Thursday, Hartline tweeted Thursday afternoon that his “heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”
Five-star Defensive End Damon Wilson Maintains Top Spot on Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Board As Five New Names Crack the List Ahead of National Signing Day
Friends, we’ve arrived at the final Heat Check of the Year for the 2023 recruiting class. When Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial ranking top prospects on Ohio State’s recruiting board next publishes in January, we’ll have 12 new names identified as the 2024 class officially will be on the clock after the Early Signing Period comes and goes on Dec. 21.
Eight Key Players with NFL Draft Decisions to Make and How Their Decisions Could Impact Ohio State’s 2023 Roster
With the regular season now complete, Ohio State’s top draft-eligible players who still have collegiate eligibility will soon have to decide whether they will enter the 2023 NFL draft or stay in school for another year. If the Buckeyes don’t make the College Football Playoff, those decisions could come...
Ohio State Defensive Tackle Taron Vincent Accepts Invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
Taron Vincent is going to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The fifth-year senior defensive tackle became the first Buckeye to accept an invitation to one of this year’s postseason all-star games for NFL draft prospects when the Shrine Bowl announced Friday that Vincent would be playing in this year’s game.
The Rose Bowl Signs Agreement Allowing College Football Playoff to Expand to 12 Teams in 2024 and 2025
The Rose Bowl is on board with College Football Playoff expansion. On Wednesday, officials representing The Granddaddy of Them All signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand from four to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to break the news, with many national outlets later confirming the report.
Report: Deion Sanders 'Preparing' To Take Head Coach Position At Power Five School
Primetime is ready to take on the challenge out west.
Garrett Wilson Earns Third NFL Rookie of the Week Honor After Two-Touchdown Performance Against the Chicago Bears
Through the first 11 games of his professional career, Garrett Wilson has a hat trick's worth of rookie of the week awards. On Thursday, Wilson won his third NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honor of 2022-23 after his prolific receiving performance that led to a 31-10 victory for the New York Jets against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
