Tennessee Wine and Grape Board to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet Dec. 7, 2022 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville, Tenn. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CST in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road. The meeting is open to the public to attend.
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Ultium Cells to Invest $275 Million to Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant in Spring Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter today announced Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, will expand its Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery cell manufacturing operations. The project represents a $275 million investment...
