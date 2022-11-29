ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Football looking to capture ACC Championship

The UNC football program will look to capture its first true ACC Championship in over 40 years on Saturday night against the Clemson Tigers. It’s time for the ACC Championship, as the UNC football program looks to secure its first title since 1980. After winning the ACC Coastal division,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Rasheed Wallace talks UNC basketball on new show

The former UNC basketball standout has released the first episode of his brand-new show, and of course, had to talk about the Tar Heels a bit!. In case you didn’t hear the news, former UNC basketball star Rasheed Wallace has his own brand-new show!. “That’s What Sheed Said,” hosted...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
