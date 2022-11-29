ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Amber Edwards
3d ago

so repaving roads is more important than helping people with eviction? sounds like something the governor would do!!!!

WAFF

Madison officials approve school renovations

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County

The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville city growth could impact rental affordability in the future

Like many others across the state, city leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. Bronnie Grissom allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. Solar plant money to boost education. Updated: 7 hours ago. The plant will also create over 700...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City Council discusses future of medical marijuana dispensaries in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. On Wednesday, they discussed the potential in a work session. Councilmembers John Seifert and Karen Denzine were vocal about their worries when it comes to the implementation. Both...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 20 hours ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Council set to vote on police chief appointment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Interim Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles may become the permanent chief on Thursday as the Huntsville City Council is set for a vote on his appointment this evening. The council was supposed to take the vote at the November 17 meeting but Councilman Devyn Keith motioned...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lawsuit ends: Cullman County can impose bail again

CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office can now impose bail against people arrested in the county. The No Bail injunction against the county was lifted Wednesday morning following a five-year court battle. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the county was sued in 2017 by...

