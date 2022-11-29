HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.

