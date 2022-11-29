Read full article on original website
Amber Edwards
3d ago
so repaving roads is more important than helping people with eviction? sounds like something the governor would do!!!!
Related
WAFF
College students could face housing issues as rent increases across Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is rapidly growing, attracting many businesses, transplants, and college students. A recent study from Attom Data Solutions (ADS) shows the price of rent increasing as the population in the Rocket City grows. ADS specializes in property data and observing changes in markets across the country.
WAFF
Madison officials approve school renovations
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
WAAY-TV
Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County
The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
WAFF
Huntsville city growth could impact rental affordability in the future
Like many others across the state, city leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. Bronnie Grissom allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. Solar plant money to boost education. Updated: 7 hours ago. The plant will also create over 700...
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
WAFF
Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.
WAFF
City of Huntsville appoints new permanent Police Chief
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has a new permanent Police Chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months. Giles won during Thursday night’s City Council meeting in a three-to-zero vote. Council member...
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
WAFF
How the Lawrence County School System benefits from new solar plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The announcement of a new billion-dollar solar plant in Lawrence County means over 700 new clean energy jobs will be coming to the area, no doubt boosting the local economy. But there’s another upside. County leaders say the solar plant will produce a windfall of money...
WAFF
City Council discusses future of medical marijuana dispensaries in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. On Wednesday, they discussed the potential in a work session. Councilmembers John Seifert and Karen Denzine were vocal about their worries when it comes to the implementation. Both...
WAFF
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A change is coming to the curbs of north Alabama. Red River Waste Solutions, the contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), recently declared bankruptcy and was purchased by Platform Capital, LLC, according to Solid Waste Disposal Authority Director Doc Holladay. He says the...
WAFF
Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 20 hours ago.
WAFF
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
WAFF
Huntsville City Council set to vote on police chief appointment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Interim Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles may become the permanent chief on Thursday as the Huntsville City Council is set for a vote on his appointment this evening. The council was supposed to take the vote at the November 17 meeting but Councilman Devyn Keith motioned...
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children. With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about...
WAFF
Alabama permitless carry gun law will not be applicable on Redstone Arsenal
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting in 2023, Alabama residents will be allowed to carry concealed firearms without a permit. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill allowing the new permitless carry law in March 2022. Officials with Redstone Arsenal want people to know this law does not apply on the Arsenal.
3 charged with burglary, theft in DeKalb County
Three people were arrested after a series of storage unit break-ins in the tri-state area, according to the Fort Payne Police Department.
WAFF
Lawsuit ends: Cullman County can impose bail again
CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office can now impose bail against people arrested in the county. The No Bail injunction against the county was lifted Wednesday morning following a five-year court battle. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the county was sued in 2017 by...
Decatur woman charged with fraudulently using debit card
A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman admits stealing Covid-19 funds meant for small business owners
Do you remember those federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funds known as PPP loans?. The government handed out billions of dollars to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. During that time, a Marshall County woman took out a loan under false pretenses, to the tune of $149,900.
