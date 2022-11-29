Nik Nocturnal: “A lot of what makes a song heavy isn’t the riff – the mix, I’d argue, makes something heavier than the riff itself”

Read full article on original website
Watch 9-year-old guitarist Maya Neelakantan play an awe-inspiring medley of 15 clean Tool riffs – on a guitar given to her by Adam Jones
The young musician puts the Gibson Adam Jones Les Paul Standard to good use, stitching together the likes of Lateralus, Descending and 7empest. Earlier this year, when nine-year-old Maya Neelakantan covered Tool’s 16-minute epic, 7empest, it caught – along with the attention of thousands of viewers – the gaze of the band’s guitarist Adam Jones, who was so impressed he sent the young player his signature Gibson guitar, the Adam Jones Les Paul Standard.
Sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke team up for collaborative single
As sons of Thom Yorke and Janick Gers, Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers are both familiar with the blessing and burden that is the big-name rock dad. However, the two artists have something else in common: they have both been quietly and competently making their own fine line in haunting, acoustic-led songs across the past year or so. Now they’ve paired up, and you can hear the results of their first collaboration, Red Skies.
Intervals' Aaron Marshall takes a deep dive into his guitar-playing philosophy, and talks tones, tempos, modes and his favorite guitar instrumentals
After Wolfgang Van Halen named him his favorite guitarist right now, find out how the Canadian prog virtuoso tackles soloing, melodies, harmonies and other aspects of instrumental guitar from the man himself. Those well-versed in the world of instrumental guitar will be familiar with the feats of Intervals virtuoso Aaron...
On the first day of Christmas, Fender gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Strat, Tele, Jazz and P-basses
Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab).
Railhammer aims to bring heavy Smashing Pumpkins tones to all with the launch of Billy Corgan Z-One pickups
Promising fat midrange with a smooth top-end, Corgan’s pickups are the same as those found in his Reverend signature guitar and featured custom etched artwork. Railhammer has released the Billy Corgan Z-One electric guitar pickup, which seeks to channel the tone of heavier Smashing Pumpkins songs. Designed by Joe...
Guitarists argue the chord Prince Harry is fretting in a new Netflix trailer is, in fact, a complex jazz voicing
UK newspaper The Metro (opens in new tab) has highlighted a recent image of Prince Harry playing guitar saying it suggests that the former Royal “has some practising to do”. The photograph, of Harry sat next to Meghan Markle, guitar in hand, has been released to promote his...
John Petrucci shares his top 3 tips for better guitar tone
The Dream Theater prog-metal guitar kingpin might have a signature guitar with boost and piezo, but listen to the man when he says keep it simple – it might just save your tone. There are all kinds of things that we could seek John Petrucci’s counsel on. What about...
NOFX's Fat Mike: “You can play bass better with a thin pick. Our job, as bass players, is to play whole notes – not sharp ones – and play them smooth”
The frontman on why a bassist's job in a punk-rock band is to make everyone else sound good, and why a track he wrote for Blink-182 is the “worst song” on NOFX's upcoming record, Double Album. Fat Mike isn’t much of a guitar collector, at least not in...
Watch as Nathan East tears his achilles tendon onstage with Toto while trying to show off for Verdine White
It was back in 2010 that top session bassist Nathan East bounded across the stage in order to impress his bass hero, Verdine White, but his performance with American rockers TOTO would become memorable for all the wrong reasons. “It was a double bill in Switzerland with Earth, Wind & Fire,” says Nathan. “During our set Verdine White was sat in the front row and, of course, with him being one of my biggest influences I started trying to show off.”
Jefferson Airplane's Jack Casady on why he plays hollowbody basses, road-testing his Epiphone signature models, and the most pivotal point of his playing career
As he hits the road with Hot Tuna, the low-end legend talks all things bass, and recalls how Jefferson Airplane crafted their 1967 psychedelic rock classic, Surrealistic Pillow. Long considered one of rock’s first bass heroes, Jack Casady has been thumping and plucking four-strings in front of audiences since the...
Emily Barone: "Rather than just looking at the tabs, taking the time to understand what’s going on harmonically and structurally can teach you so much"
Though only 18 years old, electric guitar virtuoso Emily Barone has already captured the attention of multiple well-known virtuosos. Nita Strauss and Steve Vai, for instance, have shown support to the Rhode Island native and Berklee student on social media, where Barone frequently shares dynamite covers that showcase not only her technical skill, but also her killer tone and unique approach to the instrument.
Jackson launches lower-cost version of Rob Cavestany's none-more-metal signature Pro Series guitar
Featuring a deep C-cut inner lower horn for maximum upper-fret access and a pair of EMG humbuckers, the Death Angel guitarist's signature model is built for maximum speed and power. Jackson has launched a new electric guitar, an eye-catching signature model for Death Angel's Rob Cavestany. First announced back in...
Candlemass’s Leif Edling and Lars Johansson on the triumphant return of a metal institution: “You can’t kill us! We’re the cockroaches of epic doom metal!”
If being in a band is like being in a relationship, Candlemass has had a bumpier ride than all the Kardashians combined. Over the course of almost 40 years, the Swedish doom metal gods have gone through half a dozen vocalists and broken up and reunited twice. But the last few years have seen the quintet reach a level of peace that is completely at odds with the furious noise that has made them a fan favorite across the globe.
Watch Will Lee and Richard Bona cover Liberty City by Jaco Pastorius in this exclusive clip from the Beneath The Bassline documentary
Jaco Pastorius would have been 71 this week. Watch our exclusive clip as Will Lee, Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Christian McBride, Robert Trujillo, Nik West and Laurence Cottle remember the genius of Jaco. Jaco Pastorius will be forever remembered as arguably the number one bass player of all time. Even...
Darkglass revisits its Duality fuzz pedal as the Duality DFZ
A stripped-back version of its predecessor, the Duality DFZ combines two distinct fuzz circuits in one pedalboard-friendly unit. With one of the most perfect company names for producing modern-sounding drive pedals, Finland's Darkglass Electronics has announced a new iteration of its Duality fuzz. The simply titled Duality DFZ shares the same design footprint as the company’s Microtubes B1K Overdrive and features some simple, but insightful, tone-shaping options.
Rare footage of Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his iconic Frankenstein guitar has been synced to audio
Hear Van Halen wield his iconic axe in 1978 for renditions of Eruption, Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love and more. Earlier this week, rare footage that showed Eddie Van Halen playing an early configuration of his legendary white-and-black-striped Frankenstein guitar emerged online thanks to a YouTube user named Speedy, who caught Van Halen’s gig from September 8, 1978, on camera.
Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s eagerly awaited new signature electric guitars
The two Polyphia maestros' latest models, which have already seen extensive action, come loaded with new signature Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers. Ibanez has teamed up once again with Polyphia guitar wizards Tim Henson and Scott LePage to create two all-new signature guitars: the TOD10 and KRYS10. Matt is a...
Joe Bonamassa shares the blues lessons he learned from Peter Green
I recently recorded a cover of the Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac track Lazy Poker Blues, for my upcoming album, Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2. Now, I’d like to offer some insight into another musical tribute of mine to the late, great British guitarist. For those who may be unfamiliar with Peter,...
New Motörhead reissue includes a ouija board “should the desire to have a chat with Lem arise”
Commune with the bass legend via the Murder One ouija board and Ace of Spades planchette with new extended box set of Motorhead's last album. Motörhead have shared a previously unreleased track called Bullet In Your Brain, a song from the forthcoming extended reissue of their final studio album Bad Magic. The box set edition, titled Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, includes a live set from the band’s 2015 Mt Fuji Rock Festival, an interview with Lemmy conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik and… a Murder One ouija board “should the desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil arise” – complete with an ‘Ace Of Spades’ planchette to help spell out the conversation.
The Matamp head Peter Green used on early Fleetwood Mac recordings is up for sale
The 1967 Matamp Series 2000 amplifier used by Peter Green during his Fleetwood Mac days is available to purchase, via London’s Denmark Street Guitars (opens in new tab). The vintage guitar specialist posted a series of pictures of the guitar amp on its Instagram and has confirmed it is up for sale (although they invite contact as it is not listed on their site).
