Tanger Outlets Palm Beach to Host Holiday Toy Drive, Dec. 3-11

Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is partnering with Little Smiles to collect donations as part of the organization’s mission to care for the less fortunate children in southern counties of Florida. The donations will benefit Little Smiles’ 32 pediatric partners which include foster care homes, medical day care centers and hospitals. From Dec. 3-11, Tanger Outlets Palm Beach will accept new, unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 18 years old in donation boxes at Shopper Services.

WHAT:

Tanger Outlets Palm Beach Holiday Toy Drive

Benefitting local nonprofit Little Smiles

WHEN:

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

WHERE:

Tanger Outlets Palm Beach

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

HOW:

Shoppers are encouraged to bring new toy donations to Shopper Services.

Connect with Tanger Outlets Palm Beach on Facebook and Instagram .