No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) was able to overcome a 14-point deficit to knock off No. 18 Louisville (5-3), 96-77, to remain undefeated on the season on Wednesday. The Buckeyes faced a 37-23 deficit in the second quarter and trailed 45-37 at the half, largely due to 12 turnovers and eight personal fouls in the first half, but outscored the Cardinals 59-32 across the final two quarters to secure the win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO