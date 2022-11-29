ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Bruce Thornton Settling Into Point Guard Role For Ohio State

As Ohio State has had to rely heavily on its freshman class across the first few weeks of the season, no first-year player has carried more responsibility than guard Bruce Thornton. Although freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh has led the Buckeyes in scoring through their first seven games, Thornton has been...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

C.J. Stroud Named A Finalist For Walter Camp Award

As award season ramps up around college football, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finds himself in the running for yet another annual award. Stroud was named as a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award — which is annually bestowed upon the most outstanding player in college football, as voted on by Division I FBS head coaches and sports information directors — on Wednesday.
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Takes Off In Second Half For 96-77 Win Over Louisville

No. 4 Ohio State (7-0) was able to overcome a 14-point deficit to knock off No. 18 Louisville (5-3), 96-77, to remain undefeated on the season on Wednesday. The Buckeyes faced a 37-23 deficit in the second quarter and trailed 45-37 at the half, largely due to 12 turnovers and eight personal fouls in the first half, but outscored the Cardinals 59-32 across the final two quarters to secure the win.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s Offense Well-Represented On All-Big Ten Teams

As Ohio State boasted the top-ranked total and scoring offense in the Big Ten this season, the Buckeyes saw several players land on all-conference teams for their efforts this season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. were each elected to first-team honors...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule

As Ohio State prepares to usher in a new era of Buckeye baseball — after the program hired Bill Mosiello to replace 12-year manager Greg Beals on June 16 — OSU set its schedule for the 2023 season, which includes 26 home games, on Thursday. Mosiello’s maiden voyage...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Buckeyes Take Valuable Lessons From Loss At Duke

After battling a tough slate at the Maui Invitational, picking up a 2-1 record and fifth-place finish, No. 25 Ohio State was thrown into the fire again on Wednesday. Making the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., widely regarded as one of the toughest places to play in the country, the Buckeyes could not topple No. 17 Duke, falling 81-72 to the Blue Devils.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

No. 25 Ohio State Falls To No. 17 Duke 81-72 In ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Facing its first true road environment of the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, No. 25 Ohio State (5-2) was unable to overcome No. 17 Duke (7-2), falling 81-72 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The adverse atmosphere did not phase the Buckeyes early as Ohio State opened the game...
COLUMBUS, OH

Community Policy