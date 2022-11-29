ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

VIDEO: Massive 4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings in Mystic

By Riley Millette, Kent Pierce, Samantha Stewart, Tina Detelj
WWLP
 3 days ago

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The sky over downtown Mystic was lit up by the enormous flames devouring the buildings at Seaport Marine on Washington Street Sunday night.

The Mystic Fire Department received a 911 call about smoke in the area of Seaport Marine around 9 p.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr. said flames quickly engulfed two large commercial buildings and one multi-family house.

“Within 30 minutes the first building had collapsed and within 40 minutes, the second building collapsed,” said Mystic resident Robert Stacy.

As fire crews struggled to get all their trucks down the narrow streets of Mystic, some neighbors said they could see the glow of the flames from a mile away.

“As we were watching the TV, all of a sudden, you see this glow out the window, and the fire started,” Robert Stacy of Mystic said. “It engulfed the building. Within 30 minutes, the first building had collapsed, and within 40 minutes, the second building collapsed.”

Dangerous propane tanks were inside the marine building – another challenge facing firefighters.

Daylight revealed the large landmark at the end of Cottrell Street and along the Mystic River was gone.

“They were exploding,” Manfredi Jr. said. “The power lines had burnt and come down, so we had to call in the electrical company and shut the grid down.”

Unlike the West Main Street fire more than twenty years ago in March of 2000 which destroyed 8 downtown businesses, this fire was contained to the Seaport Marine property and a nearby home. The person and pet living inside the home got out safely.

Mystic Knotwork packed up computers, modems, and shipping supplies to try to make sure it could keep up with its Cyber Monday sales.

Mystic Knotwork’s main store on Cottrell Street a few hundred yards away from the fire is without power but its satellite site on East Main Street does have power.

“Imagine taking your entire company’s network and walking it down the street and putting it into a new system,” said Mystic Knotwork owner Matt Beaudoin.

The General Manager of Seaport Marine released the following statement to News 8:

“We are working to have the site cleared of debris as soon as possible. We are thankful for all the first responders for their efforts in containing the blaze and protecting adjacent property.”

According to Manfredi Jr., no injuries were reported as a result of the flames. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

“If anybody has video early on of the fire please contact the Stonington police department. We’d like to see that video,” said Manfredi Jr.

Manfredi said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that nothing appeared suspicious as of this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

