Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season.

But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.

Kelly said “lethal” is a good word to describe how defenses perceive Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

“It’s as talented and as productive of a tandem that you’ll see,” Kelly said, putting the Georgia tight ends’ talents into perspective.

