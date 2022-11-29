Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Holds Strong in 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings
The Red Raiders are in good shape for 2023 and are projected to have one of the top 25 recruiting classes for the cycle.
Watch The Live Feed of the Double T Scoreboard Removal
Texas Tech's Matt Dowdy later clarified that "Due to unforeseen complications, the Double T Scoreboard is now scheduled to be removed between 8-9 p.m." So, still on December 1st. Of course, Texas Tech had to have a little fun with the scoreboard. Even the Double T is The Brand. Original...
Texas Tech removes iconic Double T Scoreboard
Construction crews began removing the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium Thursday morning but encountered an issue with the takedown. The removal happened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down
On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
fox34.com
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple here in Lubbock is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, and they shared their secrets to their lasting marriage. “Well, first place, the word divorce was not in her vocabulary,” said Edward Dunn, husband to Jean Dunn. It all started when Edward failed out...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Bands I Want to See at the Next Lubbock Tacos & Tequila Fest
The inaugural Tacos and Tequila Music Festival was a resounding success- absolutely full of folks there to have a great time. I know a big part of the fun was how solid the line-up was with Bowling for Soup, The Toadies, and Collective Soul. These 90s powerhouses are perirenal Lubbock favorites that all built a special relationship with Lubbock over many years. And while I did not expect this to be the case, in my opinion, the "winner" was Bowling for Soup. They were outrageously entertaining and I've never laughed so hard at witty on-stage banter before.
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
fox34.com
Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lubbock, TX
Lubbock is a vibrant and sunny city in Texas. It is nestled along the South Plains in West Texas and is also the seat of Lubbock County. Because of its accessible location and excellent transportation network within the city, Lubbock is also nicknamed "Hub City." Besides its transport systems and...
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
KCBD
Texas Tech receives transformational gift, renames College of Architecture
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Chris and Robin Huckabee, alumni and long-time supporters of Texas Tech University, have made a generous donation to the College of Architecture. The gift was made on behalf of the Huckabee family in honor of their father, Tommie J. Huckabee, and his contributions to the architectural industry and education.
brownwoodnews.com
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog
When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
