Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
vinlove.net
The fierce fish that was criticized for, not many people ate it before, is now a specialty
This fish was previously little noticed, now made into famous delicious specialties in the city. Catfish (mudfish), also known as climbing fish, live in brackish and freshwater waters. This fish is abundant in the North as well as the Mekong Delta. This is a scaleless catfish (mudfish), the head is...
ktalnews.com
Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves
THE HAGUE (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a plan to control the country’s growing wolf population by shooting at the animals with paintball guns to scare them away from people. A local court ruled that officials had not justified their decision to use the novel...
ktalnews.com
Volcano knocks Mauna Loa carbon monitoring station offline
The eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano has temporarily knocked off power to the world’s premier station that measures heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, but officials Wednesday say it won’t be a problem. There are hundreds of other carbon dioxide monitoring sites across the globe. The...
ktalnews.com
Death toll in landslide on Italian resort island hits 11
MILAN (AP) — Search teams on Thursday recovered three more bodies buried under mud and debris from a weekend landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, raising the death toll to 11. One person remains missing. The Naples prefect identified one of the victims as the father of...
ktalnews.com
Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide. The 34 member-country International Institute...
ktalnews.com
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Jackie Young had been searching. Orphaned as an infant, he spent the first few years of his life in a Nazi internment camp in what is now the Czech Republic. After World War II he was taken to England, adopted and given a new name.
Comments / 0