ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
kjluradio.com

Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
368
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy