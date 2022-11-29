Read full article on original website
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Denton police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run
More than a week after a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night in Denton, police have now captured the man they’ve been hunting for. Using pieces of the car broken off at the scene,
One killed, one wounded in Fort Worth shooting; suspected gunman is jailed
One person is dead in Fort Worth and the accused killer is locked up – but only after a high speed chase Wednesday. Two shooting victims were found in a field on East Roberts near South Riverside in southeast Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
kjluradio.com
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
Dallas man accused in deadly Family Dollar store shooting identified
Dallas police have identified the man they’ve jailed in the Family Dollar shooting that left a man dead this week. Kevin Jackson is accused of shooting a man at the store on South Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff Tuesday night.
Victim takes stand in 2019 Deep Ellum attack trial; suspect declines to testify
DALLAS — A woman who was attacked in Deep Ellum in 2019 took the witness stand at a trial against the man charged in the case on Thursday morning in Dallas. Austin Shuffield, who was charged with aggravated assault in the case, was expected to testify, but he stood before jury Thursday and told them he no longer was testifying in the case.
Son charged in shooting death of parents at Johnson County home, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was from a previous story. The son of a couple found dead in their Johnson County home in October has been charged with capital murder. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Scarlett has been charged in the murders of...
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
Man indicted for shooting two Sachse police officers
26-year old year old Josiah Perez now stands accused of the aggravated assault against public servants. Police say on September second, two officers were sitting in a squad car at an urgent care center on highway 78.
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum aggravated assault trial: Victim weeps on stand, faces intense cross-examination
DALLAS - L'Daijohnique Lee cried on the stand while watching cell phone video of her brutal encounter with Austin Shuffield in March 2019. The video shows Shuffield knocking the phone out of Lee's hand, before she punches him. Shuffield responded by throwing five punches of his own. "He was aggressive,"...
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
39-year-old Celina man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of his wife, 2 teen children
CELINA, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and two teenage children, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday. Michael Patrick Paton, of Celina, was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting...
