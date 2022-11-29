On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.

