Natchitoches Parish, LA

33-Year-Old Curtis Johnson Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)

Authorities from Natchitoches Parish state that a man in his thirties died after being thrown from his pickup truck. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. A little before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 156., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed

NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen located; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video

Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA

