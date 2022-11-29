The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO