Read full article on original website
Related
33-Year-Old Curtis Johnson Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
Authorities from Natchitoches Parish state that a man in his thirties died after being thrown from his pickup truck. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. A little before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 156., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
Louisiana Man Dies After Reportedly Setting His Home on Fire During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Dies After Reportedly Setting His Home on Fire During a Domestic Dispute. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 29, 2022, at around 12:46 p.m., they were notified of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence near O’Hara Road.
kjas.com
Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
ktalnews.com
Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to […]
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
kalb.com
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
A federal jury has convicted the Oath Keepers founder for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alena Noakes shares how Cenla is connected to the case. Cottonport Christmas Festival still on despite safety concerns from police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A four-day Christmas...
kalb.com
Missing teen located; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: APD said that James has been found and is safe. Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.
kalb.com
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card. NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September. Detectives believe both suspects have...
kalb.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police arrested three people wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 23 outside of the Sneaker House store. No one was injured in this incident. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, were arrested Wednesday night on four counts of attempted...
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed […]
kjas.com
New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone
On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
Comments / 0