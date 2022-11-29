Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and other 'Love Actually' cast members look back at film's 20-year legacy

Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
KGO
Oscars 2023: The most buzzworthy films and actors ahead of awards season
CHICAGO -- Movie awards season is just getting started, and there's already speculation about films and performances with Oscar buzz. This is a sure thing: Cate Blanchett will get her 7th nomination for the enthralling portrayal of a classical music artist in "Tar." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" can count on...
KGO
Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees Of Inesherin' Winners with New York Film Critics Circle
LOS ANGELES -- Let the Oscars speculation begin!. Colin Farrell and "The Banshees of Inesherin" are getting some love from the New York Film Critics Circle. The acclaimed movie awards voting committee named its best movie performances of the year Friday. "Banshees" won best Screenplay and Colin Farrell won Best Actor. Farrell's win was for his work in "Banshees" as well as "After Yang."
