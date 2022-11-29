Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and other 'Love Actually' cast members look back at film's 20-year legacy

LOS ANGELES -- Let the Oscars speculation begin!. Colin Farrell and "The Banshees of Inesherin" are getting some love from the New York Film Critics Circle. The acclaimed movie awards voting committee named its best movie performances of the year Friday. "Banshees" won best Screenplay and Colin Farrell won Best Actor. Farrell's win was for his work in "Banshees" as well as "After Yang."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO