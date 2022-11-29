Read full article on original website
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old from Wise County. Police are searching for Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their home Wednesday evening. Authorities believe her health and safety are in danger.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
From 'everything working out' in life to doctors giving her just hours to live after teen already wanted by police allegedly hit her in the head with a concrete block: How life changed in an instant for pregnant mum
A mum had just bought a new home and was preparing for the birth of her second child when she was suddenly struck in the head with a concrete brick - and now has just hours to live. The family of Diane Miller, 30, has been told she and her...
Man arrested after Riverdale mayor’s nephew fatally shot in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting at a Clayton County shopping center, police said....
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
Police investigating the killings of 4 University of Idaho students now say they don't know if the victims were targeted in the attack
"Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted," the Moscow Police Department said.
19-year-old charged with manslaughter in June crash in Phoenix
A 19-year-old is in custody after police say an investigation found he was responsible for a fatal crash six months ago in Phoenix. Kamren Norfor is charged with manslaughter in the death of Simeon Byers, 22, according to police. As of Friday evening, Norfor was being held in custody in a Maricopa County Jail.
Levittown man faces 30 years in prison for molesting 2 underage sisters
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Manuel Cedilla abused the girls starting when they were 5 and 8 years old.
Suspect in shooting of Philadelphia parking officer may be connected to Bronx gas station shooting: Police
A suspect who shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer may be connected to the shooting of a gas station employee in New York, police said.
