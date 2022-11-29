ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Oil spill involving Houston company was ‘best case scenario’, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is still assessing an oil spill in the Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The oil leak came from a storage facility managed by Houston-based Martin Energy Services. The facility apparently leaked out an estimated 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

County approves safety plan after Astroworld tragedy (Nov. 30, 2022)

On Wednesday’s show: Harris County officials approved the safety agreement drafted by the special events taskforce in response to the Astroworld tragedy. But does it go far enough?. Also this hour: We discuss the latest developments in politics in our weekly roundup. Then, with the recent collapse of cryptocurrency...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The economic and evironmental fallout from oil spills (Dec. 1, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: A secondary containment facility for the Houston-based company Martin Energy Services leaked out approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal near Lake Charles, Louisiana Monday . Some oil-soaked pelicans were reportedly rescued. We learn more about what happened, and contemplate potential economic and environmental consequences any time there is a leak or spill.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fentanyl vaccine, and climate refugees (Dec. 2, 2022)

On Friday’s show: Researchers the University of Houston have developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain. We learn more about the breakthrough discovery and what it could mean for the opioid epidemic. Also this hour: We discuss how...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points

A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Possible witness to Takeoff’s death accused of illegal weapons possession

Cameron Joshua, who prosecutors say was seen holding a gun at the Downtown Houston party where rapper Takeoff was fatally shot, was arrested last week and faces felony weapons charges. But his defense attorney claims Joshua was not responsible for the death of the 28-year-old musician, who was part of...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy