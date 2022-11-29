Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Water utility in northwest Harris County warns customers about potentially elevated levels of lead
A Houston-area water utility that serves about 1,700 homes and businesses has warned its customers and the public about potentially elevated levels of lead in their drinking water. Harris County Municipal Utility District (MUD) 70, which includes the Paddock, Remington Grove, Westgate and Yaupon Ranch subdivisions in the northwest part...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves funding to address aging underground infrastructure as water main breaks increase
Houston City Council approved several agenda items on Wednesday totaling over $21 million to fix the city's aging underground infrastructure that's been overwhelming the city for months now. Houston had the highest number of water leaks in its history this year. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city would usually...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Oil spill involving Houston company was ‘best case scenario’, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says it is still assessing an oil spill in the Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The oil leak came from a storage facility managed by Houston-based Martin Energy Services. The facility apparently leaked out an estimated 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Addicks, Barker Reservoir upstream judgment excludes homeowners who bought post-Harvey
Homeowners and former homeowners within the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs have nine months left to file suit against the federal government for compensation if they flooded during Hurricane Harvey. But people who bought homes there after Harvey may be out of luck if the land floods again. The same judgment...
houstonpublicmedia.org
County approves safety plan after Astroworld tragedy (Nov. 30, 2022)
On Wednesday’s show: Harris County officials approved the safety agreement drafted by the special events taskforce in response to the Astroworld tragedy. But does it go far enough?. Also this hour: We discuss the latest developments in politics in our weekly roundup. Then, with the recent collapse of cryptocurrency...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The economic and evironmental fallout from oil spills (Dec. 1, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: A secondary containment facility for the Houston-based company Martin Energy Services leaked out approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal near Lake Charles, Louisiana Monday . Some oil-soaked pelicans were reportedly rescued. We learn more about what happened, and contemplate potential economic and environmental consequences any time there is a leak or spill.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fentanyl vaccine, and climate refugees (Dec. 2, 2022)
On Friday’s show: Researchers the University of Houston have developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain. We learn more about the breakthrough discovery and what it could mean for the opioid epidemic. Also this hour: We discuss how...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Takeoff murder: Patrick Xavier Clark charged in fatal shooting of Migos rapper in downtown Houston
Houston police have arrested and charged a man in the shooting death of a popular Atlanta-based rapper last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested at a home on Houston's east side Thursday night and is charged in the murder of Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the Migos rap group.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston 2026 World Cup reps visiting Qatar to learn what to expect when hosting matches
Ahead of Saturday's knock-out round World Cup match between U.S. Men's Soccer and the Netherlands, several Houstonians say they're getting a better idea of how things will work when Houston hosts World Cup matches in 2026. Houston is one of 11 U.S. cities that will host matches in four years....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Possible witness to Takeoff’s death accused of illegal weapons possession
Cameron Joshua, who prosecutors say was seen holding a gun at the Downtown Houston party where rapper Takeoff was fatally shot, was arrested last week and faces felony weapons charges. But his defense attorney claims Joshua was not responsible for the death of the 28-year-old musician, who was part of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
How Liberty County’s last Democratic officeholder lost in 2022, cementing total GOP dominance
There are no remaining Democratic elected officials in Liberty County, a rural community northeast of Houston, after longtime Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis lost his re-election bid in November. Both the Democratic and Republican candidates for United States Congress rode atop parade floats last month during the Trinity Valley...
