Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
fox13news.com
Fire temporarily shuts down 75-year-old Auburndale BBQ restaurant
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A fire just tore through one of Polk County’s most beloved Bar-B-Que joints. The blaze broke at Peebles Bar-B-Que on Old Dixie Highway around 8 a.m. Friday. "It is sad," co-owner Marsha Peebles Strickland told FOX 13. "A lot of people are going to be out...
fox13news.com
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to shooting at multiple cats inside Town 'N' Country mobile home park
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A man was arrested after he admitted to shooting at multiple cats inside a Town ‘N’ Country mobile home community, Hillsborough County deputies said. Osvaldo Aloma Garrido, 65, was arrested Wednesday on one charge of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, according...
WESH
Crews recover body of 9-year-old Florida boy who fell from boat, was hit by propeller
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Polk County have recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left
westorlandonews.com
Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested
Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
fox13news.com
TPD officer seriously injured in crash along Adamo Drive
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Thursday morning on Adamo Drive. According to the Tampa Police Department, the 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive approaching the intersection of N. 26th Street around 11 a.m. That’s...
Pasco County Man Convicted After Trafficking Fentanyl Causing Fatal Overdose
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A federal jury has found Justin Kelly, 35, New Port Richey, guilty of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of possession/distribution of fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Driver dies after losing control of van, crashing on I-275, troopers say
A driver died after he lost control of his van and crashed on Interstate 275 on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Some Dixieland businesses say the road diet is a total failure
Some Dixieland of the older business have come out openly hating South Florida Avenue’s redesign and are tired to cope with a road diet they say hasn’t delivered the results FDOT and City have promised. “It’s failed in every aspect,” Zack Kulp, manager of Bent’s Schwinn Cycling and...
WESH
Police: Chevron customer beaten with bat, run over by suspect in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A newly released video from Winter Haven police shows an attack at a Chevron station. Jose Padilla Torres, 44, and Aracelis Hernandez Santiago, 44, have been arrested in the incident. Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal...
