Polk County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD officer seriously injured in crash along Adamo Drive

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Thursday morning on Adamo Drive. According to the Tampa Police Department, the 38-year-old officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Adamo Drive approaching the intersection of N. 26th Street around 11 a.m. That’s...
TAMPA, FL

