Mississippi State

thecitymenus.com

Storms Tonight Over Eastern Alabama, Western Georgia

As of 4:00pm ET/3:00pm CT on Tuesday, November 29, with information from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, GA and Meteorologist James Spann from ABC 33/40 in Birmingham:. Summary:. In its Day 1 Outlook (effective until 7:00am ET/6:00am CT Wednesday), the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight...
ALABAMA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Turning Very Windy & Much Warmer Friday

Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm​​ for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties)​​. OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Scattered...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather

While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

State trooper injured in northern Indiana crash

An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. A Hoosier will be honored during this year's Rose Bowl Parade. Where is Sherman? Jurassic World live tour. Velociraptor blue and Tyrannosaurus...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
INDIANA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among the worst states for job-hunting: study

A new study has found which states are the most attractive for employment. Pennsylvania is not among these states. SIMILAR STORIES: State College No. 3 best city for students on a budget: study. Finance site WalletHub first compared all 50 across two key dimensions—”Job Market” and “Economic Environment”—as a basis...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
WKRN News 2

Colder air moving in as rain exits

Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
1077 WRKR

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Kaitlin Peterson parts ways with Indiana women’s basketball

Sophomore point guard Kaitlin Peterson is departing the Indiana women’s basketball team, a team spokesman told the Hoosier Network. Coming out of high school in Eufaula, Alabama, Peterson was ranked the No. 41 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report and No. 54 overall by Prospects Nation. As a...
INDIANA STATE
