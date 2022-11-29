Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead after tornadoes, storms rip across South, leave thousands without power
At least two people died after a tornado touched down in Alabama overnight, as swaths of the South hunkered down under twister warnings. Tornado warnings in Alabama and Mississippi continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning amid reports of twisters in the region overnight that appeared to leave a trail of destruction.
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
thecitymenus.com
Storms Tonight Over Eastern Alabama, Western Georgia
As of 4:00pm ET/3:00pm CT on Tuesday, November 29, with information from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, GA and Meteorologist James Spann from ABC 33/40 in Birmingham:. Summary:. In its Day 1 Outlook (effective until 7:00am ET/6:00am CT Wednesday), the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
WTVW
Turning Very Windy & Much Warmer Friday
Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties). OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Scattered...
Western Kentucky, Southern Indiana at Risk for Severe Weather
While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart Monday afternoon, we discussed a topic that hadn't come up in a very long time--severe weather. Wayne told me that last time we had some kind of a severe warning was back in September, but that it didn't amount to much. This has been a very dry autumn, and that explains the the relative absence of severe weather developments.
Fox 59
State trooper injured in northern Indiana crash
An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. An Indiana state trooper was injured after a crash on I-80 in northern Indiana. A Hoosier will be honored during this year's Rose Bowl Parade. Where is Sherman? Jurassic World live tour. Velociraptor blue and Tyrannosaurus...
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
Pennsylvania among the worst states for job-hunting: study
A new study has found which states are the most attractive for employment. Pennsylvania is not among these states. SIMILAR STORIES: State College No. 3 best city for students on a budget: study. Finance site WalletHub first compared all 50 across two key dimensions—”Job Market” and “Economic Environment”—as a basis...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
Colder air moving in as rain exits
Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Indiana Daily Student
Kaitlin Peterson parts ways with Indiana women’s basketball
Sophomore point guard Kaitlin Peterson is departing the Indiana women’s basketball team, a team spokesman told the Hoosier Network. Coming out of high school in Eufaula, Alabama, Peterson was ranked the No. 41 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report and No. 54 overall by Prospects Nation. As a...
KING-5
Western Washington snowstorm: Thousands without power, freeways closed
Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. Portions of I-5 and I-90 are also closed.
DraftKings Maryland World Cup promo code serves up $200 bonus for USMNT vs. Netherlands
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland betting on any event today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0