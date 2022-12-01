Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards In Melville, Making $6K In Purchases

Authorities are searching for two women who are wanted for stealing credit cards from a customer at a Long Island restaurant and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Two women stole credit cards from a purse hanging on a chair at TOA Asian Fusion, located on Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The women then used the credit cards to make about $6,000 worth of purchases at Apple and Bloomingdale’s in Huntington Station, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.