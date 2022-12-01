ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards In Melville, Making $6K In Purchases

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Authorities are searching for two women who are wanted for stealing credit cards from a customer at a Long Island restaurant and making thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Two women stole credit cards from a purse hanging on a chair at TOA Asian Fusion, located on Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The women then used the credit cards to make about $6,000 worth of purchases at Apple and Bloomingdale’s in Huntington Station, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man stole approximately $565 worth of assorted men’s clothing from Marshalls, located at 6A Henry...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Tiny Twins Arrested After Armed Robbery Spree In Maryland

A pair of teenage siblings were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn, authorities say. The brother and sister, both 16-years-old, were connected to the crime, with the brother being arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the assistance of School Resource Officers after being identified in connection to the robbery of a citizen on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The sister was arrested several hours before, around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, after reportedly additionally robbing a business, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD

GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
416K+
Followers
60K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy