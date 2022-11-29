ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Man Gets 15 Years After Abusing Sleeping Woman

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
An Iowa man who sexually abused a sleeping woman was sentenced today to more than fifteen years in federal prison.

Robin Roberts, age 67, from the Meskwaki Settlement, received the prison term after a June 1, 2022 jury verdict finding him guilty of sexual abuse.

The evidence at trial showed that on July 8, 2021, the victim went to Roberts’ residence.  During her time at the residence, Roberts sexually abused the victim while she was sleeping.

Roberts was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams.  Roberts was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.  There is no parole in the federal system.

Roberts is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

