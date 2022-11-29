ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures at Routes 495/290

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Windshield Broken During Altercation

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to South Street on Saturday night for “vandalism,” according to the public police log. “There was an argument between parties who were unknown to each,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “One individual broke a car windshield during the incident,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Detour on Concord Street Wednesday Into Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced another detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). There was a detour overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue. And there will be another detour tonight, November 30 from 10 p.m. into Thursday, December 1 at 6 a.m. Eversource...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Scam Costs Framingham Resident $1,800

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident yesterday, November 28. Police were called to Singletary Lane for an phone scam. “This was a scam over the phone requesting payment for an outstanding bill,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “This resulted in fraudulent credit card transactions.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Fire on Grove Street

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a fire on Grove Street this evening, November 29. A “call came in from a passerby for a fire at 559 Grove Street,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Chief said it was a full first-alarm response. “On arrival, Engine 1 found...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

