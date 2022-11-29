Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Acton Police Arrest 3 Framingham Teens For Stealing Dump Truck in Natick
ACTON – Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows announced the Acton Police Department arrested and charged three teens, following a motor vehicle pursuit involving a stolen dump truck on Thursday morning, December 1. Arrested was a. Framingham teen, 17, name not released. He was charged with:. Larceny of a Motor...
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Saturday Morning Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 10:11 a.m. at 1170 Worcester Road on November 27. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for “following too closely,” in the rear-end...
MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures at Routes 495/290
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
Framingham Police: Windshield Broken During Altercation
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to South Street on Saturday night for “vandalism,” according to the public police log. “There was an argument between parties who were unknown to each,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “One individual broke a car windshield during the incident,” said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver In Route 126 Thanksgiving Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a rear-end crash on Route 126 on Thanksgiving morning. No one was injured in the crash, involving 2-vehicles during the 10 o’clock hour, said the Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, said Lt....
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Framingham Police Investigating Shoe Theft From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Tuesday for a report of a man stealing shoes. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Worcester Road at 3:45 p.m. for a shoplifting call. “An unidentified male stole two pairs of shoes,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Detour on Concord Street Wednesday Into Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced another detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). There was a detour overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue. And there will be another detour tonight, November 30 from 10 p.m. into Thursday, December 1 at 6 a.m. Eversource...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Mailbox & Fire Hydrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Singletary Lane on November 19 for a single vehicle crash. Police responded to 275 Singletary Lane at 7:27 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a mailbox and a fire hydrant, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Framingham Mayor To Hold Ceremony To Sign CSX Agreement To Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Sisitsky is excited to announce the. corridor for Framingham’s section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail has been finalized!. marks a significant milestone for the Bruce Freeman Trail, as well as trails and connectivity. throughout Framingham and the region. The Mayor will be hosting a...
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Framingham Police: Cell Phone Stolen From Car Wash
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Auto Brite Car Wash yesterday for a larceny. A cell phone was reported stolen from inside the store at 8 p.m. on November 28 at 105 Hollis Street. “Suspect described as white male, 20’s, brown hair, beard, black winter jacket, red shirt, black...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man on Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on multiple motor vehicle violation on November 25, including operating a motor vehicle after license suspended for an operating under the influence arrest. Police arrested at 11:43 a.m. on Blandin Avenue Fernando Mendez, 36, of 164 West Central Street of Natick.
Police: Scam Costs Framingham Resident $1,800
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident yesterday, November 28. Police were called to Singletary Lane for an phone scam. “This was a scam over the phone requesting payment for an outstanding bill,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “This resulted in fraudulent credit card transactions.”
UPDATED: Man Struck at Framingham Stop & Shop Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck at the Stop & Shop parking lot at Old Conn Path this afternoon, November 28. Framingham Fire engine 5, Brewster Ambulance 1, and the paramedic supervisor responded to 235 Old Conn Path at 2:40 p.m., said Framingham Fire Deputy Chief Jose Lopez. A...
PHOTOS: 31st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, the annual tree lighting was combined with a holiday block party. Attendees were given free popcorn, free cookies, and free hot cocoa. The Framingham Public Library was distributing free books. Santa arrived on a fire truck. And Santa, with the help of...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX Seeking More Than $108 Million for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a fire on Grove Street this evening, November 29. A “call came in from a passerby for a fire at 559 Grove Street,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Chief said it was a full first-alarm response. “On arrival, Engine 1 found...
