PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Green scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets overcame a 16-point deficit to stun the short-handed Phoenix Suns 122-121 on Friday night. Houston won after blowing a six-point lead in the final two minutes. Devin Booker and Cameron Payne made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 121, but the Rockets pushed ahead by a point when Green made one of two free throws with 28.8 seconds remaining. That set up a frantic final possession that included four missed shots by the Suns, including a 16-foot jumper by Booker at the buzzer. It was one of the few blemishes for Booker, who led the Suns with 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting. The three-time All-Star is in the midst of one of the best scoring stretches of his career. He had 44 points at Sacramento on Monday night and 51 against Chicago at home Wednesday night.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO