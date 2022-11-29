Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor, Jesse LaCoste, arrested for larceny in Santa Rosa Co.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste on a larceny charge. LaCoste, 30, was charged with larceny after allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO. On Aug. 31, deputies said they responded to 1028 Magnolia Lane, in […]
Defuniak Springs chooses interim city manager
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has officially lost its 13th city manager in the last twelve years. Former DeFuniak Springs City Manager Robert Thompson’s 18-month contract expired yesterday, December 1. He and the commissioners could not agree on terms for an extension. Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday night to decide how […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
WEAR
Pensacola nursery owner shares supply chain shortage impact on Christmas trees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this holiday season, it may not be as easy to find. The owner of Pensacola Seed and Garden, Larry Morris, says a quarter of their Christmas tree inventory is gone and the shortage is impacting larger trees the most.
niceville.com
2022 Niceville Christmas Parade coming to town [ROUTE, MAP]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Niceville Christmas Parade is coming to town on December 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The annual event is hosted by the Niceville-Valparaiso Rotary Club and features the official arrival of Santa in the Nicest Little City in the South. The theme for 2022 is...
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
thejetsettingfamily.com
Where to Stay In 30A Florida
The area along County Highway 30A, on the panhandle between Destin and Panama City Beach, is one of the most charming areas in all of Florida! From the colorful blue hues of the Gulf of Mexico, to the laid-back vibes of the different towns along the road, 30A is a fantastic destination for families. The highway itself, which is around 18 miles long, has several towns that you can stay in, and each of them offer different styles and amenities depending on what you’re looking for. Wherever you choose to stay be sure to make time to drive up 30A and visit all of the adorable town, but avoid doing so on a Saturday in busy season as the highway will be full of traffic.
Snowball Derby returns to Five Flags Speedway for 55th year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Snowball Derby is back at Five Flags Speedway on Pine Forest Road for its 55th year. Qualifying rounds started Thursday, with the event running until Sunday. “We consider this our biggest race of the season,” said crew chief Justus Poiroux. I guess you could say this is the real […]
Petree is out, Fort Walton Beach High School looks for new football coach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Following an 0-10 2022 season, head football coach for the Fort Walton Beach Vikings Chip Petree will not be coming back to the role. The Okaloosa County School District announced the decision Tuesday, Nov. 29. Principal John Spolski made a statement about the change. “Chip Petree is a man […]
2nd stolen car recovered from Yellow River in 9 days: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Dive Team
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a second reported stolen car out of the Yellow River in nine days Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Members of the dive team recovered a silver Nissan pickup which was reported stolen from a home […]
Severe weather damage in south Crestview neighborhoods
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Downed power lines and trees scattered streets in south Crestview Wednesday morning following severe weather. Residents south of Interstate 10 said they saw the brunt of the storm. Trampolines flew across neighborhoods and massive trees split, falling on houses and storage sheds. Conor Driver Damage “Everything got really loud. You could […]
WKRG
Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 2nd-4th
First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!
getthecoast.com
Fokker’s Pub in Downtown Fort Walton Beach is changing ownership
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Fokker’s Pub owners Bill & Laura Avery announced that they would be stepping away from the restaurant as new owners would be taking over. “16 years ago, we made a lifelong dream come true of owning a restaurant,” they wrote in the announcement.
thisisalabama.org
Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast is a peaceful Gulf Shores getaway
Everything about owning a bed-and-breakfast has “flip-flopped” over the past 30 years, David Worthington says. He’s the owner of Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast, a popular Baldwin County getaway that opened in 1996 and has since established itself as one of the state’s top B&Bs. To hang on to that status, it’s had to adapt.
WALA-TV FOX10
Moist gulf winds fueling severe weather potential
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico continued to blow Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and beach safety officials have been flying red warning flags for several days. Surf has been rough and the westerly- running currents have caused concern over potential rip currents. The winds are carrying gulf moisture far inland where it has the potential to brew up severe weather for our area.
Former Emerald Coast recycling manager pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 through shell companies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former recycling manager at a Materials Recovery Facility operated by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority pleaded guilty on Wednesday to racketeering after allegedly selling more than half a million dollars’ worth of recyclables through a shell company he owned. Jarrell Lamar Reynolds, 45, was charged with organized fraud, money […]
