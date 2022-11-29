ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
What is the white paper revolution?

Chinese protesters have turned to a uniquely plain everyday object in their demonstrations against the strict “zero COVID” strategy — a blank sheet of paper. As mass demonstrations first erupted in major cities across China last weekend, protesters could be seen holding up the blank sheets of white paper, leading some to dub the protests […]
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations’ longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy. Macron was to be the guest of honor among about 400 at the White House’s first...
