CHICAGO — The first fake DoorDash order at Brown Sugar Bakery was two slices of cake and a cupcake; the second was three cupcakes. For weeks, customers would come to the Chatham bakery at 328 E. 75th St. with a receipt from the online food delivery platform, saying they’d paid for orders, owner Stephanie Hart said. Her employees would serve the desserts, not thinking anything of a receipt from a “legit company” such as DoorDash, she said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO