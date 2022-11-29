ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Club Chicago

Fake DoorDash Accounts Are Scamming Local Eateries And Customers

CHICAGO — The first fake DoorDash order at Brown Sugar Bakery was two slices of cake and a cupcake; the second was three cupcakes. For weeks, customers would come to the Chatham bakery at 328 E. 75th St. with a receipt from the online food delivery platform, saying they’d paid for orders, owner Stephanie Hart said. Her employees would serve the desserts, not thinking anything of a receipt from a “legit company” such as DoorDash, she said.
Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith Endorses Wendi Taylor Nations In Crowded 43rd Ward Race

LINCOLN PARK — Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith endorsed public affairs consultant Wendi Taylor Nations in the six-way race to lead the 43rd Ward. The endorsement, which Smith announced in an email newsletter, comes two months after Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Smith stepped down from the role in August, citing deepening personal obligations.
Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Closing In December

BRIDGEPORT — Beloved tavern-style pizza spot Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is closing at the end of the year. The pizza and fried chicken spot started as an Instagram project where home chefs, dubbed Eat Free Pizza, gave away pizza and tinkered with recipes. The group wrote in a Wednesday social media post they decided to end the project at the end of the year. The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 30 and they will serve Sicilian slices on Fridays until then.
The Hot Dog Box Closing Six Corners Spot After Less Than A Year

PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box, a gourmet sausage shop that opened earlier this year at Six Corners, will close in December. The shop at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., which opened in January to much fanfare and national attention, is closing after experiencing low sales and racial discrimination from some residents of the Northwest Side, owner Bobby Morelli said.
Shop Local 2022: A Roseland And Pullman Gift Guide

PULLMAN — Business is booming in Roseland and Pullman on the Far South Side as developers, officials and entrepreneurs invest more in the community. That means there are more opportunities than ever to shop local and support the area’s small businesses. “When you help out a small business,...
