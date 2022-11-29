Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of dollars more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot: Latest round of cash payments happening nowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pinoy Porsche Club Members Meets in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
It Will Take A Village To Fight The Root Causes Of Violence. So West Siders Are Building One
GARFIELD PARK — A mass shooting on Halloween in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded and devastated the community — but West Side leaders and neighbors are finding ways to address the root causes of local violence and prevent more tragedies. The drive-by shooting saw three kids...
Fake DoorDash Accounts Are Scamming Local Eateries And Customers
CHICAGO — The first fake DoorDash order at Brown Sugar Bakery was two slices of cake and a cupcake; the second was three cupcakes. For weeks, customers would come to the Chatham bakery at 328 E. 75th St. with a receipt from the online food delivery platform, saying they’d paid for orders, owner Stephanie Hart said. Her employees would serve the desserts, not thinking anything of a receipt from a “legit company” such as DoorDash, she said.
Here Are 50 Spots Where You Can Find A Real Christmas Tree In Chicago
CHICAGO — From Christmas trees to homemade wreaths, gardening shops and lots across Chicago are prepared to meet all of your holiday decor needs. Block Club compiled a list of places you can find real holiday foliage in the city. Is something missing from our list? Email newsroom@BlockClubChi.org. Andersonville.
Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith Endorses Wendi Taylor Nations In Crowded 43rd Ward Race
LINCOLN PARK — Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith endorsed public affairs consultant Wendi Taylor Nations in the six-way race to lead the 43rd Ward. The endorsement, which Smith announced in an email newsletter, comes two months after Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Smith stepped down from the role in August, citing deepening personal obligations.
How Do We Combat ‘Fake News’? A Chicago Professor Is Challenging The Way We See Propaganda
CHICAGO — A Chicago professor is changing the way we think about propaganda in an era where calls of “fake news” and misleading social media posts are used to manipulate people and spread false information. Since 1962, one voice has been the main authority on all forms...
Ed Burke, Chicago’s Longest-Serving Alderman, Will Not Seek Reelection
CITY HALL — Ald. Ed Burke (14th), the indicted Southwest Side alderman who has been in City Council more than 50 years, is bowing out of next year’s election as he faces a federal trial on racketeering, bribery and extortion charges. Burke did not file nominating petitions by...
22 Holiday Pop-Ups And Bars In Chicago To Get You Feeling Festive
CHICAGO — Chicago is awash with holiday-themed pop-ups you can enjoy with family and friends. This list features 20 holiday-themed pop-ups — and two bonus bars that go all out on decorations. Many are decked out in seasonal decorations and twinkling lights for Christmas and Hanukkah. Know of...
Boiler Room Closes, Ending 12-Year Run In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Popular pizza restaurant Boiler Room has closed after 12 years in Logan Square. Boiler Room, 2210 N. California Ave., closed last week ahead of Thanksgiving. The restaurant’s last day was Wednesday. On Monday, the restaurant’s owners made the closure official with a sign on the...
Pickleball Courts, Fitness Equipment Added To Rogers Park Lakefront
ROGERS PARK — Workout and sports facilities have been added to lakefront parks in Rogers Park. The Park District completed a restoration this month of tennis courts at Rogers Beach Park, 7705 N. Eastlake Terrace. The district also added lining for pickleball courts, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. Pickleball...
Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Closing In December
BRIDGEPORT — Beloved tavern-style pizza spot Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is closing at the end of the year. The pizza and fried chicken spot started as an Instagram project where home chefs, dubbed Eat Free Pizza, gave away pizza and tinkered with recipes. The group wrote in a Wednesday social media post they decided to end the project at the end of the year. The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 30 and they will serve Sicilian slices on Fridays until then.
Watching The World Cup During Class Is Encouraged At This Chicago School
AVONDALE — The smart boards inside all 29 classrooms at Carl Von Linné School were playing the Mexico-Saudi Arabia soccer match Wednesday. Students 4 to 14 pushed their chairs close to the screens and shouted, their cheers audible even in the hallways. Their teachers joined them. “We’re very...
Temporary Casino In River North Draws Complaints From Neighbors Who Doubt Traffic, Parking Won’t Get Worse
RIVER NORTH — As plans move forward with a temporary Bally’s casino in River North, residents doubt the casino’s insistence the project will have little impact on traffic, parking and public safety. The temporary casino, which will be at the 110-year-old Medinah Temple, will be used until...
The Hot Dog Box Closing Six Corners Spot After Less Than A Year
PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box, a gourmet sausage shop that opened earlier this year at Six Corners, will close in December. The shop at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., which opened in January to much fanfare and national attention, is closing after experiencing low sales and racial discrimination from some residents of the Northwest Side, owner Bobby Morelli said.
Chicago’s Overnight Winter Parking Ban Starts Thursday. Here’s How To Avoid Getting Towed
CHICAGO — Drivers parking on the city’s main streets need to start moving their cars Thursday morning when the overnight winter parking ban goes into effect. The ban prohibits drivers from parking on 107 miles of city streets 3-7 a.m. daily Dec. 1-April 1, according to the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation.
Shop Local 2022: A Roseland And Pullman Gift Guide
PULLMAN — Business is booming in Roseland and Pullman on the Far South Side as developers, officials and entrepreneurs invest more in the community. That means there are more opportunities than ever to shop local and support the area’s small businesses. “When you help out a small business,...
242 Cars Towed On First Night Of Winter Parking Ban, Highest Number Since 2019
CHICAGO — Nearly 250 Chicagoans started December with an unwelcome surprise. The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation reports 242 cars were towed Thursday as Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban went into effect. The ban prohibits drivers from parking on 107 miles of city streets 3-7 a.m. daily Dec. 1-April 1, regardless of whether there is snow.
The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2022
CHICAGO — Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 160 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by. We’ve also featured 40 nonprofits and 20 local holiday markets for you to support.
At The Gym Pod In Fulton Market, Members Can Work Out In Privacy — In Their Own Shipping Container
FULTON MARKET — Annabel Ramos travels to Fulton Market five times a week from suburban Oak Park to work out. For Ramos, the trip is worth it for the privacy offered by The Gym Pod, a 24-hour gym tucked away at 345 N. Aberdeen St. The Gym Pod is...
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
Chicago Public Schools’ Application Deadline Is Next Week. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — The deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall is fast approaching. Chicago Public Schools has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that’s different from your assigned neighborhood school. Since 2017, there’s been a single online application known as GoCPS.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0