Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
nbcboston.com
Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports
A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Court Docs Shed New Light on Marshfield Double Murder Suspect's Criminal History
Authorities are continuing to search for the 27-year-old man accused of killing an elderly couple in their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, earlier this week. An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Keeley, charging him with murder. Authorities held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the launch of an urgent manhunt for Keeley, warning the public he is considered armed and dangerous.
nbcboston.com
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Mom, Baby Located, Amber Alert Deactivated After Reported Abduction
Massachusetts State Police say a mother and her 6-month-old baby have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday when they were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, by the mother's ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a knife. The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Girl Inside in Providence
A man is in police custody after he allegedly stole a car with a young child inside on Tuesday night in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a woman reported a stolen car with a child inside on Broad Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She told police she went into a local business and when she came out, her car with her 3-year-old daughter inside was gone.
nbcboston.com
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
nbcboston.com
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
nbcboston.com
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
nbcboston.com
2 People Critically Injured After Plane Crashes at Falmouth Airpark
A plane crashed late Friday afternoon at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth, Massachusetts, critically injuring two people who were onboard, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed short of Runway 25 near the Cape Cod airpark around 3:10 p.m. Falmouth police confirmed the small...
nbcboston.com
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
nbcboston.com
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Destroys Rhode Island Furniture Store
A large fire destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln, Rhode Island, overnight. Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the building on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR-TV reported. The fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m.. Officials said that when they first entered the building they found flames in the basement area. Firefighters were eventually called out of the building and forced to battle the blaze from outside.
nbcboston.com
16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker
A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to the...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
nbcboston.com
Prince William and Kate Arrive at Earthshot Ceremony, Final Event of Royal Visit to Boston
After two days of crisscrossing Greater Boston for a series of appearances, the Prince and Princess of Wales will wrap up their time in the Bay State Friday by announcing the winners of the Earthshot Awards during a glitzy ceremony at the MGM Music Hall. William and Kate arrived in...
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
nbcboston.com
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
