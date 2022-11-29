Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
korncountry.com
Ceraland Park/QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks is tonight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Kick off the holiday season with Ceraland Park and Campground’s QMIX Christmas Musical Fireworks, presented by Sunright America. The festive spectacular is tonight, December 2, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Ceraland Park, 3989 S. County Road 525E, in Columbus. QMIX Musical Fireworks is free, just...
wbiw.com
Revel in the Glow of the Holiday Season at Switchyard Park
BLOOMINGTON – Residents can revel in the Glow of the Holiday Season at Switchyard Park this Saturday. Those attending will view the amazing light display while enjoying an evening of family-fun events at the park located at 1601 South Rogers Street. The event is free to attend. A Schedule...
Indiana State Park Hosting Holiday In the Village Event at Their Pioneer Village
Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. From the...
Indiana Daily Student
Fourth annual Light Up the Night holiday candle lighting to occur Dec. 1
Students and Bloomington residents are invited to the Indiana Memorial Union to visit the fourth annual Light Up the Night holiday celebration event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the IMU Circle Drive and Robel Plaza. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year because it’s a little kick off...
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
readthereporter.com
Plenty to see & do at Carmel Christkindlmarkt
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt opened on Nov. 19, and Market officials have planned a variety of special events to take place throughout the season. Events will include special days to honor students, military members, German club members and more. Along with special events, the market will welcome Markus Wagner, a woodworker...
Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days
After moving into the Humane Society for Hamilton County in April 2021, Waylon the rescue dog is ready to find his forever home Waylon has been waiting for a home for over 600 days, but he is hoping that will change soon. The rescue dog with "a zest for life" and patience for "ridiculous costumes" first arrived at Indiana's Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC) in April 2021. He was surrendered by his previous owners, who could no longer care for him. Since then, Waylon has been...
1043theparty.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Giveaway
Celebrate the holidays with Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Tour!. TSO is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on December 11th for an unforgettable show and we could have your tickets!. Register below for a chance to win a family 4-pack. We’ll have 5...
Current Publishing
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
WISH-TV
Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
korncountry.com
Stephanie Cain named new Our Hospice president
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Board of Directors of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana has hired Stephanie Cain as successor to outgoing President Laura Leonard, who announced her retirement earlier this year. “Stephanie is a strategic operational leader with a proven track record,” said Our Hospice Board President Tom...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Current Publishing
Smitten with kittens: Hamilton County’s first cat cafe set to open in Fishers
Cat and coffee lovers will soon have a unique destination at Hamilton County’s first-ever cat cafe, Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe. Located at 7852 E. 96th St. in Fishers, owner Holly Moss plans to open the cafe in January 2023 with her 20-year-old son, Collin Fields. The Smitten Kitten Cat...
bcdemocrat.com
A different groove: School bands participate in regional honor band event
Bands from Brown County Schools had several students participate in the Indiana Bandmasters Association All-Region and All-District Honor Bands at Bedford North Lawrence High School over the span of two weekends earlier this month. At these events, students got music ahead of time and had to work on it in...
