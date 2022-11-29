Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County Christmas shop has the largest selection of Christmas decorations in the state. It’s an attraction many look forward to. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm in Milton started as a Christmas tree farm in 1986 before transforming into the largest Christmas shop in the commonwealth. “By 2012 we […]
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
WNEP-TV 16
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
The Grinch of Schuylkill County has returned. But this Grinch isn't looking to steal Christmas at all, but rather give Christmas to kids in need.
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
New ministry launches program for those in judicial system
Williamsport, Pa. — A new style of bakery is in town. The Rise Up Village Bakery is a training and mentoring program for people who have been involved in the judicial system. The program, which helps to teach job and life skills, is part of the newest ministry at the United Churches of Lycoming County. The bakery operates on Mondays at New Covenant United Church of Christ (202 E. Third...
Home intruder crawls through window to confront woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s cries to call the police allegedly scared away a man who came into her apartment through a window. The unwanted guest, Sha’had Lee Harris, allegedly confronted the woman before pinning her down on a bed and screaming into her face, police said. The 31-year-old Harris ran away when the woman yelled to someone on the other end of her phone conversation to call police. Officer...
What's up this weekend? December 2-4
The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December 2-4 Bradford County ...
The Old Corner celebrates a half century of family ownership
Williamsport, Pa. — The Old Corner Hotel, located at 328 Court Street in Williamsport, has been an essential part of the area for a very long time. Established as a hotel in 1861, it served as a meeting place and lodgings where travelers could rest. As a restaurant today, it has the same goal. The current location of the bar portion is a "newer" addition to the building. The business was purchased by the late Frank Morrone on Dec. 6, 1972. And it's about to...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
wkok.com
Northumberland County District Attorney Warns of ‘Car Wrap’ Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is out with another scam warning…this time it is a ‘car wrap’ scheme. DA Tony Matulewicz says the scam promises easy money if you agree to shrink wrap your car with advertisements for major brand names or business names.
Bloomsburg University ‘Makes a Wish’ come true
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college community came together Thursday to celebrate a young girl’s medical miracle. For months they fundraised and planned to give her a dream come true. Hundreds of people filled the Bloomsburg University Gymnasium for a special surprise. “Our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C) is a great group. And they […]
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Woman pushed down, door kicked in
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. ...
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Beam me up, Scotty!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are comments about wardrobe choices, Ranger, and some beef between callers. But first, there's a comment about certifying the election in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee
Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Williamsport kicks off December with holiday celebrations
Annual holiday celebrations are getting underway in Williamsport, with the Festival of Lights in Brandon Park planned for Friday, Dec. 2 and Newberry's Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus set for Wednesday, Dec. 7. Presented by the City of Williamsport, the Festival of Lights features the park lighting ceremony, entertainment, and other activities beginning at 5 p.m. Mayor Derek Slaughter and Santa Claus will make an appearance at the festival...
Comments / 5