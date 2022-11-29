ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm enchants holiday shoppers

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County Christmas shop has the largest selection of Christmas decorations in the state. It’s an attraction many look forward to. Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm in Milton started as a Christmas tree farm in 1986 before transforming into the largest Christmas shop in the commonwealth. “By 2012 we […]
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New ministry launches program for those in judicial system

Williamsport, Pa. — A new style of bakery is in town. The Rise Up Village Bakery is a training and mentoring program for people who have been involved in the judicial system. The program, which helps to teach job and life skills, is part of the newest ministry at the United Churches of Lycoming County. The bakery operates on Mondays at New Covenant United Church of Christ (202 E. Third...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home intruder crawls through window to confront woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s cries to call the police allegedly scared away a man who came into her apartment through a window. The unwanted guest, Sha’had Lee Harris, allegedly confronted the woman before pinning her down on a bed and screaming into her face, police said. The 31-year-old Harris ran away when the woman yelled to someone on the other end of her phone conversation to call police. Officer...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? December 2-4

The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December 2-4 Bradford County ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Old Corner celebrates a half century of family ownership

Williamsport, Pa. — The Old Corner Hotel, located at 328 Court Street in Williamsport, has been an essential part of the area for a very long time. Established as a hotel in 1861, it served as a meeting place and lodgings where travelers could rest. As a restaurant today, it has the same goal. The current location of the bar portion is a "newer" addition to the building. The business was purchased by the late Frank Morrone on Dec. 6, 1972. And it's about to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg University ‘Makes a Wish’ come true

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college community came together Thursday to celebrate a young girl’s medical miracle. For months they fundraised and planned to give her a dream come true. Hundreds of people filled the Bloomsburg University Gymnasium for a special surprise. “Our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (S.A.A.C) is a great group. And they […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman pushed down, door kicked in

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!

Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Beam me up, Scotty!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are comments about wardrobe choices, Ranger, and some beef between callers. But first, there's a comment about certifying the election in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee

Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport kicks off December with holiday celebrations

Annual holiday celebrations are getting underway in Williamsport, with the Festival of Lights in Brandon Park planned for Friday, Dec. 2 and Newberry's Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus set for Wednesday, Dec. 7. Presented by the City of Williamsport, the Festival of Lights features the park lighting ceremony, entertainment, and other activities beginning at 5 p.m. Mayor Derek Slaughter and Santa Claus will make an appearance at the festival...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy