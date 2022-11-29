Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes
According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Penn State Twitter reacts to likely Rose Bowl matchup
Penn State is one giant step closer to playing in the Rose Bowl despite finishing in third place in the Big Ten East this season. But after Utah’s Pac-12 championship victory over USC on Friday night opened a door for Ohio State to get a second Big Ten team in the playoff, Penn State will not be making any apologies if it ends up making the trip to Pasadena to represent the Big Ten. All indications at this point suggest Penn State will indeed be playing in the Rose Bowl, although the official bowl matchups will be locked in on Sunday...
