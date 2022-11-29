ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health

By Hailie Higgins
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJcyA_0jR8T6X400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Joe Gdovin lives in Binghamton New York. He’s always been very active — training for marathons, hunting in Alaska, and mountain climbing. But in the 90s, doctors found a blood clot had lodged into his heart, causing a mild heart attack.

He underwent bypass surgery after finding more blockage, but it wasn’t enough. 17 years later, he suffered a massive heart attack and was sent to Rochester General Hospital (RGH) for treatment.

There, doctors helped save the life of one man who suffered a major heart attack by implanting a cardiac contractility modulation (CCM) device, an innovative piece of technology designed to help a failing heart.

RGH said they are the only place in upstate New York performing this kind of procedure.

The 78-year-old is now recovering, thanks to the CCM device that impacts the strength of heart muscle contractions rather than the rhythm, which is different than a pacemaker or defibrillator.

“I have congestive heart failure,” Gdovin said. “You live with it and you go on. The only fear I have is sitting around and feeling sorry for myself. “

He’s now learning to walk again, hitting the gym every week and exercising for two hours at a time. Gdovin said he is even building a house. He said he keeps a journal outlining his goals, which include getting back out west to ride a horse one last time.

Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.

“We’re hopeful, over the years, as we get more data about this device, not only will it make patients feel better — which we know already that it does — but hopefully it will help them live longer,” Dr. Feitell said. “[Hopefully it means ] that Joe will be able to reach his 100th birthday still being able to hop on horses and hunting elk. “

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:. Michael Kamali,...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads H.S heading to NYC

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The senior class at Horseheads High-school has made it their goal to give back to communities. This year, they have circulated their entire class initiative around spreading kindness as far as it may travel. The class of 2023 has already done lots around their community. They have decorated a tree and […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

‘Bowl for Children’ fundraiser returns for 5th year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With sponsors from around the area, the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center is holding its 5th annual Bowl for Children event this month. CAC announced that the fundraiser will be held at Crystal Lanes in Corning on December 17. The event will feature music, raffles, silent auctions, a photo booth, food, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy