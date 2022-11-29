ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Roundtable talks look to strengthen county fairs

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffKZ0_0jR8T4lc00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — New York State Agriculture and Markets officials have planned a series of roundtable discussions with county fair representatives from across the state, in an attempt to strengthen these community events. Stakeholders will meet twice annually, in the spring and fall, with the initial dates to be chosen at the annual meeting of the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs (NYSAAF) in January 2023.

Representatives from NYSAAF and additional stakeholders will be invited to participate in the discussions, which will generate ideas to further the fairs’ growth.  “County fairs are the foundation of agricultural education and tradition for families across New York State,” said New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball. “The more we can work together to grow these important cultural and educational touchstones, the better off our state will be. These roundtable discussions will be a great opportunity to continue coordinating and strengthening our fairs’ agricultural initiatives statewide.”

The NYSAAF’s Board of Directors, which includes managers from county fairs across New York State of all sizes, as well as vendor representatives and members of agricultural groups, will be invited to participate in the talks.

$800,000 available to help community gardens and urban farms grow

Topics for the first roundtable discussion will include:

  • How to enhance fair marketing and promotion through existing programs such as Taste NY and I Love NY, as well as the creation of new programs to increase awareness of fairs statewide.
  • Plans for enhancing agricultural competitions at fairs, including ways to encourage county fair winners to participate at the Great New York State Fair.
  • Other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.

“The NYSAAF Board looks forward to participating in a series of round table discussions,” said NYSAAF President Ed Rossley. “We will continue to promote agriculture at the county and state levels. Open communication is necessary to expand the county fair’s promotion, infrastructure, and financial stability. All these areas are necessary to provide a venue for youth and agricultural programming initiatives in New York State.”

Applications open for ‘NY food for NY families’ program

In addition to the Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through the middle of September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. According to a 2013 economic impact study, the State’s fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

New York Labor Force sharply decreased below its pre-pandemic peak

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new report by state comptroller DiNapoli finds that the New York state workforce is down 19,000 the last two years, marking the largest decline after the great recession. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on New York State’s labor force was more severe than in other states. According to DiNapoli’s report, the […]
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Aid available for NY’s failing dams

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced over $500K in grant funding to help state communities with dam upkeep. The grants are provided through FEMA's High Hazard Potential Dam grant program - which describes perfectly well where that money is aimed.
WETM 18 News

Where to drop off donations for New York’s Annual Toy & Coat Drive

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at locations across the Empire State. In the Southern Tier, donations can be dropped off at the Henderson-Smith Building in Hornell and the Binghamton State Office Building. “This holiday […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

New York proposes a Thruway toll price hike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board of Directors will be “continuing to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its capital program, operations, and debt services,” according to New York State Officials. On the Thruway’s website, the Thruway Authority’s Agenda describes a possible increase in toll prices by nearly […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

SUNY seeing an increase in college applications

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— More students are applying to SUNY Schools for the Fall 2023 semester. The State University of New York said the number increased from roughly 97,000 applicants to over 204,000 from last year. Joel Wincowski, Deputy to the Chancellor for Enrollment explained one reason why. “Every admissions office put out information on free […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WETM 18 News

State cracking down on schools’ usage of Native American mascots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York public schools that don’t commit to getting rid of their Native American mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year face repercussions, the State Education Department announced in a memo sent to schools in November. A court decision in June established that public schools will be prohibited from […]
WETM 18 News

Special election to be held in PA 27th District

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served the 27th District since 2003. The special election will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Hochul vetoes 85 bills as of Tuesday

Governor Hochul has recently vetoed 85 bills. Experts say many of these bills were vetoed because they’re associated with budgeting costs. "80% of the vetoes are around legislation that requires an agency to provide staff support or other resources to a newly created task force, commission group," said Blair Horner, Executive Director at New York Public Interest Research Group.
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

NY IG report shows racial disparities in discipline in prisons

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a six-year investigation, the report found black incarcerated individuals were nearly 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than white incarcerated individuals and Hispanic individuals were 12 % more likely. It also found that non-white inmates were issued more misbehavior reports per person. The New York State Department of Corrections […]
WETM 18 News

Fracking company pleas no contest to water pollution charges

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced Cottera, formerly known as Cabot Oil and Gas, entered a plea Tuesday afternoon in relation to water pollution charges. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the company pleaded no contest to 14 criminal counts related to water pollution problems in many homes, namely in Dimock, PA. The plea forces […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy