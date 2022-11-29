ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 12-01-22 The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on Bay Area residents

An average of 1,600 times a month, thieves use handheld power saws to cut catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and trucks across California, including ones parked everywhere from private driveways to secured parking lots. The crime takes just a few minutes for practiced thieves, who are motivated by skyrocketing prices for the precious metals contained within. These thefts have led to widespread backorders for certain models of catalytic converters. But it’s illegal under both federal and state law — not to mention dangerous and incredibly loud — to drive a car without a catalytic converter. That’s created a serious problem for people who rely on their cars to get to work. In interviews with nearly a dozen people who have been victims of catalytic converter theft, as well as local mechanics, dealerships, insurance companies and police, SFGATE discovered that people are dealing with the shortage in all kinds of ways, from borrowing family cars to black-market solutions. • SF officials confirm baby was exposed to fentanyl
Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID

Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Hit By Car On State Route 1

A man walking on State Route 1 in Soquel was seriously injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 6:48 p.m. report of the collision in the northbound lanes just south of the Park Avenue interchange. The initial...
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
