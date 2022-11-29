An average of 1,600 times a month, thieves use handheld power saws to cut catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and trucks across California, including ones parked everywhere from private driveways to secured parking lots. The crime takes just a few minutes for practiced thieves, who are motivated by skyrocketing prices for the precious metals contained within. These thefts have led to widespread backorders for certain models of catalytic converters. But it’s illegal under both federal and state law — not to mention dangerous and incredibly loud — to drive a car without a catalytic converter. That’s created a serious problem for people who rely on their cars to get to work. In interviews with nearly a dozen people who have been victims of catalytic converter theft, as well as local mechanics, dealerships, insurance companies and police, SFGATE discovered that people are dealing with the shortage in all kinds of ways, from borrowing family cars to black-market solutions. • SF officials confirm baby was exposed to fentanyl

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO