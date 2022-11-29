Read full article on original website
Related
The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
Recently Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $4.5 Million House He Bought Next Door
Ye will give the fixer-upper to Kim.
He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee...
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
Kanye West Can’t Move His Kids Away From Kim Kardashian But Can Attend Their Birthday Parties
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, are legally done and over. But their family of six will continue to function, as they coparent kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and share joint legal custody. And in documents obtained by HollywoodLife on November 29, a few notable details emerged, including the fact that the famously mercurial rapper won’t be able to move his children away from their mother’s Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, but he will be able to attend their birthday parties — with some conditions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
TMZ.com
North West Wears Star of David on Shirt While Shopping with Kanye West
Kanye West has been spewing antisemitic remarks for weeks, but apparently has no issue plastering the Star of David on his concert merch -- which came to light when he took his daughter shopping. Kanye picked North West up from school Tuesday -- just hours after TMZ broke the story...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy’s Sister Warns Stalker After She Shows Up To His House Bearing Gifts
NBA YoungBoy has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from a woman who stopped by his house unannounced — and his sister is not pleased. The rapper’s younger sister, singer Teelee, recently shared a photo of what appeared to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera. The image showed a woman standing in front of a building, presumably at the entrance, holding a bouquet of flowers and a plastic shopping bag.
John Legend’s Kids Visited Him At Work On 'The Voice' In Adorable Dad Moment
It was Take Your Kids To Work Day for singer John Legend! The “All Of Me” singer was greeted by two special guests while he worked on the set of music competition show The Voice — his two children — daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.
Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush
Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota.This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mass shooting outside Mexico concert leaves ‘at least one dead’Harry Styles hit in eye after skittles thrown during Los Angeles concertRare albino squirrel spotted at National Mall in Washington, DC
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
TikTok Mom Exposes The Nightmare of Potty Training, And The Comments Are Gold
If you’re looking for your wheelbarrow-sized dose of birth control, look no further. A mom is trending on TikTok after posting her version of a viral trend where she explains how her potty training is going with her toddler, Austin. Spoiler alert: he’s going everywhere but the toilet.
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
Influencer films herself destroying £2,300 worth of Balenciaga clothes after teddy bear ad
A London-based influencer has filmed herself destroying £2,300 worth of Balenciaga clothing in the wake of the brand’s controversial teddy bear advertisement.The luxury fashion house has been facing backlash after it dropped an ad campaign involving children and bondage-inspired accessories.Chloe Hennessey, 27, can be seen cutting up a hoodie, t-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, and a pair of trainers in her video.“All that Balenciaga good for now,” her clip was captioned as she shredded up the hoodie with a pair of scissors.Balenciaga has apologised for both ads and removed them from their social media.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Julia Fox appears to defend Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandalBalenciaga: Kim Kardashian to ‘re-evaluate’ partnership after controversial adRishi Sunak lights up Downing Street Christmas tree in festive ceremony
Toby Keith Gives 1st Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer: ‘It’s Pretty Debilitating’
Staying strong. Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer — and how he’s optimistic about the future. “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape,” Keith, 60, said in a Thursday, December 1, clip of an upcoming CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview. “I need a little time to just rest up and […]
Coco Austin Breaks Down Over Feeling “Underneath A Microscope” Of Mom Shamers
These days it seems like there is no perfect mom. No matter how clean their house is or how perfect their kids behavior is — someone, somewhere will find something to critique about how mom chooses to parent and live their life. There seems to be no other celebrity mom more criticized for every move she makes than Coco Austin.
hotnewhiphop.com
Artist Creates Stunning Nipsey Hussle Wax Figure
This one will have you doing a double take. #TheMarathonContinues. Fans worldwide have come up with inventive ways to honor Nipsey Hussle. The beloved rapper was gunned down in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. Afterward, the global reaction to his passing was palpable as artistic tributes and street stampedes made headlines. Nipsey’s supporters await the sentencing of his killer, while an artist from Ohio has created a stunning wax figure of the fallen rapper.
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 1