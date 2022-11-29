ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off.

But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy ride?

“I’ll just keep an eye out maybe for the trucks when they do deliveries and make sure they look OK,” said Curt Tucker.

Tucker said he’ll make changes to his routine — after a thief stole an Amazon worker’s truck on his block just one day ago.

“It does seem kind of odd,” said Tucker.

Odd, because according to the company, Amazon vehicles aren’t just marked with their logo; they are monitored by a GPS app called Mentor.

Some vehicles also have AI-equipped cameras on board.

“I guess somebody needed a ride, but that’s not how you go about it,” Tucker said.

“Anything can happen at any given time. You always have to watch your back,” said Antonio McPherson.

McPherson works for EIJ moving company and had a delivery today on Rosedale Street.

He didn’t know about the crime the day before, but he and his co-worker say they try to stay safe in any neighborhood.

“When I was just getting off the back of the truck, I was thinking, ‘Should I close the hatch?,’and I was like, ‘Yes, I am going to close this,’” said McPherson.

McPherson said they always lock their doors and remove their keys from the ignition, but also work in pairs.

“Four eyes are better than two,” McPherson said.

Police say the delivery woman was not injured — and officers found the truck in Wilkinsburg on Ella Street only about a six-minute drive from where it was stolen. The packages were opened and damaged, but it is unclear if any were stolen.

