KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
KOLD-TV
Interstate 10 westbound reopens in Tucson after crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound in Tucson is open again after a serious multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it happened near the Craycroft Road exit. The roadway was closed for around an hour as troopers investigated the accident.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
KOLD-TV
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police searching for missing man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing. Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds...
KOLD-TV
Marana police adding holiday patrols to deter criminals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Marana Police Department are adding extra patrols to areas like malls and shopping centers as part of the department’s annual operation. These extra patrols are something MPD has done for years. “We’ve really pulled out our resources, had extra officers...
KOLD-TV
Local hospitals at capacity as cases of RSV and other viruses rise
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cases of RSV are eight times higher than the five-year average in Pima County. RSV is a respiratory virus that typically has the biggest impact on young children and places like schools and daycare centers can be super spreaders. It’s already an aggressively bad...
KOLD-TV
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A smuggling suspect was killed in a trooper-involved shooting Sunday, Dec. 4, on West Arivaca Road south of Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The trooper was injured, but the DPS did not release details about the injury. The DPS said...
KOLD-TV
85-year-old man dies after crash in November
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 85-year-old man recently succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car wreck on Tucson’s east side nearly a month ago. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to the 7600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in response to a collision between a silver 1989 Honda Civic and a green 2015 Subaru Forester.
KOLD-TV
Woman hit by car in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Friday night, Dec. 2. Tucson police say they were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, where they found 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares suffering from serious injuries.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and died near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. According to Tucson police, officers were sent to the scene around 8 p.m. in response to reports that a woman had been hit by a black 2002 Dodge Ram.
KOLD-TV
Tucson holds first ever Disability Pride Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - December 3 is International Persons with Disabilities Day, and here in Tucson, people celebrated its first-ever Disability Pride Day. The festivities took place at Udall Park and included performances, discussions, adaptive sports and so much more. It was a big step in the right...
KOLD-TV
2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
KOLD-TV
Shelters recommend other options to giving pets as presents
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are just around the corner and people are working on finding the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Every year, shelters across the country take in a large number of pets at the beginning of the year because many people who get puppies or kittens for Christmas decide they can’t take care of them once they get big.
KOLD-TV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department said it happened just after 7 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving an armed man in a residence in the 500 block of West Rillito Street.
KOLD-TV
University of Wyoming and Ohio University to square off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following their exciting fall seasons, the Cowboys of the University of Wyoming and the Bobcats of Ohio University have been invited to play at the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on December 30 at 2:30 pm MST at Arizona Stadium. The invitations were personally extended...
