TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are just around the corner and people are working on finding the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Every year, shelters across the country take in a large number of pets at the beginning of the year because many people who get puppies or kittens for Christmas decide they can’t take care of them once they get big.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO