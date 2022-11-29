Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Related
15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he shot a teen campaigning for the upcoming run-off election Thursday night. Savannah police said the 15-year-old was at a residence on Hartridge Street where he was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Savannah teenager shot while volunteering for Warnock campaign
A 15-year-old campaign volunteer was shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday while knocking on doors for Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, local police said. Police responded to a call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital a little over 4 miles away. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.
wtoc.com
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday. Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August. The sheriff’s office says they were...
wtoc.com
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a week since Leilani Simon was arrested for murder, after her son, Quinton Simon’s remains were found in a Chatham County landfill. As of Monday, the search of the landfill is over, and the case has been handed over...
Child's Remains Found In Georgia Landfill Positively Identified As Missing Toddler
The FBI - Atlanta used DNA to confirm that bones found at a Savannah-area landfill belonged to missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon, the boy's mother, has already been charged with his murder. The painstaking search for a missing 20-month-old boy has come to a tragic end. As feared, human...
15-Year-Old Shot in Savannah While Allegedly Campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock
"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery." A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Thursday while he was going door-to-door campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock, the Savannah Police Department says. According to the department, there is so far no indication the shooting was politically motivated. Police officers responded to a shooting around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday and discovered a "15-year-old male...
Remains of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon found in landfill
The Atlanta division of the FBI has identified remains found in a Georgia landfill as those of toddler Quinton Simon, bringing an end to the weeks-long search for the child that garnered national attention. Bones found in the Superior Landfill in Savannah were found to belong to the 20-month-old through...
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
People
360K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 3