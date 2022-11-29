"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery." A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Thursday while he was going door-to-door campaigning for Democrat Raphael Warnock, the Savannah Police Department says. According to the department, there is so far no indication the shooting was politically motivated. Police officers responded to a shooting around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday and discovered a "15-year-old male...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO