Savannah, GA

NBC News

Savannah teenager shot while volunteering for Warnock campaign

A 15-year-old campaign volunteer was shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday while knocking on doors for Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, local police said. Police responded to a call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital a little over 4 miles away. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.
SAVANNAH, GA
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home. Demetria Watson, 42, left her residence at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday and did not return home. Police say that she has also not been in contact with family or friends since she left. […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
live5news.com

Skeletal remains found in Beaufort County identified as missing person

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a missing person case has become a homicide investigation after skeletal remains discovered in the Bluffton area have been identified. Brenda Kay Carman, 61, was reported missing by her brother on Aug. 22 after calls and messages from family members and friends went unanswered. Carman’s family told investigators that was not normal for her and that she did not suffer from any medical conditions that would have led authorities to believe she was in danger.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
