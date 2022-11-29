Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett Reacts to Keke Palmer's Hilarious Impression of Her: 'You Do a Great Job'
Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited 16 years after Akeelah and the Bee — and Palmer showed off her hilarious impersonation of Bassett Angela Bassett approves of Keke Palmer's spot-on impersonation. Vanity Fair recently reunited the two actresses 16 years after they played mother and daughter in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. During their sit-down video interview, Bassett, 64, asked Palmer, 29, about her impression of her — and invited her to demonstrate it face to face. "I've seen you online imitating me," Bassett said with a laugh. "You...
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Who Is T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife? All About Marilee Fiebig Holmes
The couple got married in 2010 and share a daughter named Sabine T. J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Holmes have reportedly separated after 12 years of marriage. After the Good Morning America host was spotted holding hands with Amy Robach in upstate New York, a source tells PEOPLE that the costars are dating. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the insider says of Holmes and Robach, who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of...
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
Property records indicate the GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in September and entered into contract on November 18 Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue quietly sold their New York City home shortly before her relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes became public. Property records show that the GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood in September 2022 and the property entered into contract on November 18. Two weeks later, It was revealed that Robach has been in...
Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!
Julia Louis Dreyfus shares sons Charlie, 25, and Henry, 30, with husband Brad Hall Julia Louis-Dreyfus enjoyed a special mother-son date night with Charlie Hall this week. The Veep star, 61, and her 25-year-old son attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For their evening out, the Seinfeld...
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
"I've been out there," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of her dating life Amanda Kloots is slowly but surely looking for love again after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19. "I've definitely gone on lots of dates and all wonderful, nice people, but just nobody that has stuck around," the Fit For Christmas star and co-writer, 40, exclusively shares with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home. "I've been out there," she adds. "I haven't gone on any dates in awhile. I'm just wanting a really good person in my life." Kloots and...
Ashanti Says a Music Producer Asked Her to Shower with Him — or Pay $80k for Songs They Created
The “Foolish” singer first spoke out about the incident in 2018 Ashanti opened up about an unnamed producer who tried to take advantage of her. In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the singer shared a story she first spoke out about in 2018 — a time when the #MeToo Movement was beginning to shed light on power imbalances, misogyny and sexual harassment as well as assault in the entertainment industry. The "Foolish" singer told the hosts that a producer she collaborated with briefly once presented her with two options: take a...
Jennifer Garner's Teenage Daughter Violet Looks All Grown Up at the White House in Rare Appearance
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the State dinner at the White House on Thursday Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck enjoyed a mother-daughter date at the White House on Violet's 17th birthday. The Yes Day actress, 50, and her older daughter attended the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Garner and her daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck — were two of...
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
Will Smith Attends Emancipation Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles as they supported Will Smith at the premiere of his latest film Will Smith had his loved ones by his side at the Emancipation premiere. On Wednesday, Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy in March. The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles. Will wore a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey's look. The 30-year-old, whom...
Brendan Fraser's Rarely-Seen Sons Join Their Dad at The Whale Screening in N.Y.C. — See the Photo!
The actor shares sons Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, with ex-wife Afton Smith Brendan Fraser enjoyed a special night out with his two younger sons this week. The actor's rarely-seen sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, joined Fraser Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall in New York City for a screening of his upcoming film The Whale. Fraser, who shares sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, 20, with ex-wife Afton Smith, posed for photos with his boys ahead of the screening, where he was also joined by girlfriend Jeanne Moore. For the...
Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with GMA Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes
The Melrose Place alum and the Good Morning America anchor wed in 2010 but were quietly separated before news of her relationship with Holmes became public Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic...
Jim Parsons Says 'It's Been a Long Time Coming' to Be an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood
Jim Parson's new movie Spoiler Alert hits theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco Friday Jim Parsons says he has had "an awakening" of how much he loves "bringing myself to the work" in portraying LGTBQ+ characters in recent years. In an interview with Variety for the outlet's Just for Variety podcast Wednesday, Parsons, 49, noted that "the majority" of roles he is offered are gay characters. "I wouldn't necessarily call it a lot of LGBTQ+ content, but there are a lot of gay characters that...
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Devastating Miscarriage at 16 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Started to Scream'
Hilaria Baldwin also opened up about her decision to go public with the information in real-time and why she "couldn't handle" people not knowing right away Hilaria Baldwin is looking back on a particularly painful time while growing her family. On an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Witches Anonymous, the 38-year-old mom of seven and co-host Michelle Campbell Mason discussed their fertility journeys with Young and the Restless actress Michelle Stafford. During the conversation, Baldwin shared her experience of having had two miscarriages back-to-back in 2019 and explained...
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Her People of the Year Cover: 'What a Way to End the Year!'
Jennifer Hudson joins Mila Kunis, Matthew McConaughey and Quinta Brunson as PEOPLE's People of the Year Jennifer Hudson is basking in the glory of being named one of PEOPLE's People of the Year! The singer, actress and producer celebrated her new PEOPLE cover on her self-titled syndicated talk show on Wednesday, starting with a thank you to her audience for their support. "I've been so fortunate this year with having a talk show, having this journey with you guys," she said. "Thank you so much for sharing your stories, for sharing your time,...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby next year Chrissy Teigen is showing off her elegant maternity style for a special evening at the White House. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, and husband John Legend attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. Teigen and Legend, who are expecting another baby next year, were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For the evening out,...
Gloria Estefan Shares 'Complicated' Reason She Didn't Want Daughter to Come Out to Grandmother
"In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren't touched, they're taboo," Estefan shared Tuesday Gloria Estefan is explaining why she didn't want daughter Emily Estefan to come out as gay in front of her grandmother. In a sit-down interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the queen of Latin pop said that revealing her sexuality to her elderly relative would have been "complicated" for a number of personal reasons. "In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren't touched, they're taboo," Estefan, 65, shared with Wallace. "People see —...
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Went Commando During Recent Dinner with King Charles
On Tuesday's episode of What What Happens Live, The Today with Hoda and Jenna host also told Andy Cohen her 'parents were not thrilled' that everyone knows she doesn't wear underwear Jenna Bush Hager is doubling down on her commitment to going commando. The Today with Hoda and Jenna host, along with cohost Hoda Kotb, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night and told host Andy Cohen exactly what her family's reaction was to a recent revelation that she doesn't wear underwear. "I'm sure my...
