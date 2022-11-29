Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. A combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead to periods of reduced visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds coupled with falling snow will result in periods of reduced visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 21:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick Travel This Evening An area of snow showers will quickly progress east this evening with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult travel. If traveling this evening, slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing visibility in any snow showers.
Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.
