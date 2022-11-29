Effective: 2022-12-02 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Waseca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO