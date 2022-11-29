Effective: 2022-12-02 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Pocahontas; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Visibility Reductions with Quick Moving Line of Snow Showers Nearing I-35 and Moving Along Highway 20 Quick, visibility reduction under a mile at times have occurred across north central Iowa this evening. A motorist reported visibility under a half a mile and whiteout conditions, which lasted for about 7 miles as they drove on Highway 20 in Calhoun County a short time ago. While snowfall totals will generally be a dusting, slicks spots may develop on roadways. Further, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph will blow the falling snow and make for tricky travel this evening. Motorists should prepare for quick changes in visibility in a short distance as snow showers move in and out of the area. Further, travel on roadways may be more difficult with the gusty winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists are urged to exercise caution if driving this evening.

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO