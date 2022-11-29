Trap steam and relieve deaerator condensate with overflow feature. Bethlehem, PA – Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, highlights its 313 Overflow Trap. This product traps steam and relieves condensate as developed in a deaerator’s overflow drain line. A Deaerator tank scrubs dissolved gasses out of the water, before entering a boiler as those gasses would otherwise be damaging. The DA tank ‘scrubs’ out these gasses via a steam blanket above the water line in the DA tank. The tank needs to regularly maintain its water capacity to supply the boiler and includes an automated fill valve. This is a critical function, as tank overflow can occur if the water entering the tank exceeds its capacity.

