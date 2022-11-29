Read full article on original website
Shaping Energy Efficiency: Nemetschek Group Brand Spacewell Helps Tackle the Energy Crisis
The Nemetschek Group is driving a more sustainable building management. Munich – The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software for the digital transformation in the construction and media industries, is driving a more sustainable building management. It is responding to the energy crisis with the solution Spacewell Energy solution (Dexma), enabling the energy-efficient operation of facilities and helping companies save operational costs and increase revenues.
iNESS Data Twins of Commercial Spaces Powered by Bentley iTwin
Data Twins of Commercial Spaces models human behavior and indoor circumstances to optimize space, energy usage, and operations. Data Twins of Commercial Spaces integrates human behavior modeling with a building’s operations. Rochester, N.Y. – iNESS 360 announced the addition of Data Twins of Commercial Spaces to Bentley Systems’ Powered...
DW Windsor announces next-generation street lighting solution
Exterior lighting specialist unveils new, more sustainable functional luminaire with a focus on exceptional performance and increased versatility. HODDESDON, UK – Leading exterior lighting solutions provider DW Windsor has launched its latest functional street lighting solution, Kirium Pro S, which sets new standards in efficiency, sustainability and connectivity. Developed to support operators working to minimise energy consumption, cut carbon emissions and reach net zero targets, the new luminaire offers exceptional performance and longevity, promising to lower running costs and deliver significant long-term savings for the taxpayer.
Warren Controls Highlights 313 Overflow Trap
Trap steam and relieve deaerator condensate with overflow feature. Bethlehem, PA – Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, highlights its 313 Overflow Trap. This product traps steam and relieves condensate as developed in a deaerator’s overflow drain line. A Deaerator tank scrubs dissolved gasses out of the water, before entering a boiler as those gasses would otherwise be damaging. The DA tank ‘scrubs’ out these gasses via a steam blanket above the water line in the DA tank. The tank needs to regularly maintain its water capacity to supply the boiler and includes an automated fill valve. This is a critical function, as tank overflow can occur if the water entering the tank exceeds its capacity.
American Concrete Institute Publishes Code Requirements for Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Bars
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich- The American Concrete Institute, through the work of ACI Committee 440, has released ACI CODE-440.11-22: Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete Reinforced with Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Bars. The code was developed by an ANSI-approved consensus process and addresses structural systems, members, and connections, including cast-in-place, precast, nonprestressed, and composite construction.
World Architecture Festival 2022: Day One Winners of International Architectural Awards Announced
Left to Right: Sculptform Design Studio by Woods Bagot ©Peter Bennetts; Sara Culture Centre by White Arkitekter AB ©Jonas Westling; ras houses by Sanjay Puri Architects ©Mr Dinesh Mehta. World Architecture Festival, the world’s largest international live-judged architectural event, opened its doors earlier today in Lisbon. Following...
NSBA/Modjeski and Masters Release Guide to Uncoated Weathering Steel: the Ultimate Economical, Low-Maintenance, Sustainable, Fast Bridge Material
CHICAGO – Since the 1960s, Departments of Transportation around the country have taken advantage of a remarkably sustainable, efficient, economical building material: uncoated weathering steel, or UWS. The new Uncoated Weathering Steel Reference Guide, developed by Modjeski and Masters, offers bridge designers and owners everything they need to take...
Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Brings Wastewater and Environmental Service Professionals Together in February, Unveils Conference Program
INDIANAPOLIS – Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT), the world’s largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, today unveils its conference program. The event takes place February 20-23, 2023 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Register to attend here. Marc Acampora,...
EdgePoint marks second anniversary with introduction of new 360˚ Sustainable sites
Advancing EdgePoint’s ESG Commitment; 360˚ Sustainable Sites concept to be applied to 20 new sites by the end of 2023. SINGAPORE – 29 November 2022 – EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, is marking its second anniversary with the introduction of its all-new 360˚ Sustainable (360˚ S) sites, which will be a key element in advancing EdgePoint’s overall ESG commitment. The design and construction of each 360˚ S site will further enable the Company and its global strategic partners to achieve their ESG goals.
Woolpert Welcomes Sustainable Design and Interior Design Leaders Shawn Tubb and Chris Shrodes
DAYTON, Ohio (Nov. 29, 2022) — Woolpert has hired Urbanism and Planning Sustainability Team Lead Shawn Tubb and Architecture and Interior Design Discipline Leader Chris Shrodes to augment its global design team. These architects will manage growing teams that help Woolpert clients achieve their visions for next-level sustainable design.
