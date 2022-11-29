Read full article on original website
Q-Free strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change
Q-Free strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change. Longtime Q-Free executive and CTO, Dan Skiffington, to lead Q-Free’s global Traffic Management division continuing the company’s technology transformation plan. TRONDHEIM, Norway – Q-Free (OSE: QFR), a global leader in mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, announced...
FleetWatcher Integration Enhances Functionality of B2W, Viewpoint, OnStation, and other Popular Software Programs
Indianapolis, IN) – As paving contractors and heavy construction contractors increasingly adopt technology to operate more efficiently, FleetWatcher is leading the way with seamless integration with popular software programs. Providing a seamless flow of data to further enhance the functionality of programs like Viewpoint, B2W, OnStation, and many more. Data from e-ticketing, cycle counts, tonnage, and more automatically flows from FleetWatcher’s Materials Management Solution (MMS) into the appropriate areas within the software programs, saving time and enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. With the Fleetwatcher Construction Management Solution (CMS) information like hour meter readings, location, job assignment and equipment move information is available for import. Directly importing the data eliminates manual input of data and eliminates errors caused during that process. Additionally, data can be imported into Fleetwatcher from Vista such as project and equipment information creating a central source of truth and eliminating duplicate entry of the information.
iNESS Data Twins of Commercial Spaces Powered by Bentley iTwin
Data Twins of Commercial Spaces models human behavior and indoor circumstances to optimize space, energy usage, and operations. Data Twins of Commercial Spaces integrates human behavior modeling with a building’s operations. Rochester, N.Y. – iNESS 360 announced the addition of Data Twins of Commercial Spaces to Bentley Systems’ Powered...
EdgePoint marks second anniversary with introduction of new 360˚ Sustainable sites
Advancing EdgePoint’s ESG Commitment; 360˚ Sustainable Sites concept to be applied to 20 new sites by the end of 2023. SINGAPORE – 29 November 2022 – EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, is marking its second anniversary with the introduction of its all-new 360˚ Sustainable (360˚ S) sites, which will be a key element in advancing EdgePoint’s overall ESG commitment. The design and construction of each 360˚ S site will further enable the Company and its global strategic partners to achieve their ESG goals.
DW Windsor announces next-generation street lighting solution
Exterior lighting specialist unveils new, more sustainable functional luminaire with a focus on exceptional performance and increased versatility. HODDESDON, UK – Leading exterior lighting solutions provider DW Windsor has launched its latest functional street lighting solution, Kirium Pro S, which sets new standards in efficiency, sustainability and connectivity. Developed to support operators working to minimise energy consumption, cut carbon emissions and reach net zero targets, the new luminaire offers exceptional performance and longevity, promising to lower running costs and deliver significant long-term savings for the taxpayer.
Woolpert Welcomes Sustainable Design and Interior Design Leaders Shawn Tubb and Chris Shrodes
DAYTON, Ohio (Nov. 29, 2022) — Woolpert has hired Urbanism and Planning Sustainability Team Lead Shawn Tubb and Architecture and Interior Design Discipline Leader Chris Shrodes to augment its global design team. These architects will manage growing teams that help Woolpert clients achieve their visions for next-level sustainable design.
