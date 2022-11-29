Indianapolis, IN) – As paving contractors and heavy construction contractors increasingly adopt technology to operate more efficiently, FleetWatcher is leading the way with seamless integration with popular software programs. Providing a seamless flow of data to further enhance the functionality of programs like Viewpoint, B2W, OnStation, and many more. Data from e-ticketing, cycle counts, tonnage, and more automatically flows from FleetWatcher’s Materials Management Solution (MMS) into the appropriate areas within the software programs, saving time and enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. With the Fleetwatcher Construction Management Solution (CMS) information like hour meter readings, location, job assignment and equipment move information is available for import. Directly importing the data eliminates manual input of data and eliminates errors caused during that process. Additionally, data can be imported into Fleetwatcher from Vista such as project and equipment information creating a central source of truth and eliminating duplicate entry of the information.

2 DAYS AGO