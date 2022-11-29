Bijan Robinson named Doak Walker Award finalist

Bijan Robinson (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award on Tuesday. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

Robinson, a junior from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, was named a semifinalist for the award in 2021. He hopes to become the fourth Longhorn to win the award along with Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004), and D’Onta Foreman (2016).

This season, Robinson has rushed 258 times for 1580 yards, good for 6.1 yards per carry. He’s also added 18 rushing touchdowns, including a career-high four scores in his most recent outing versus Kansas and two scores versus Baylor. He has 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He has 1894 total yards, the highest combined rushing and receiving total in the nation, and 20 total touchdowns this season.

Robinson was the Big 12’s rushing, scoring, and all-purpose yardage leader in 2022. He is the only player in the country with over 1500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards.

Robinson rushed for 1127 yards in 10 games last season before missing the final two contests due to injury. He accumulated 1422 total yards and 15 total touchdowns last season, his second on the Forty Acres.

During his freshman season in 2020, Robinson had 86 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns. His 8.2 yards per carry broke a six-decade old school record set by Jimmy Saxton.

Robinson has recently moved up Texas’ school record books, passing greats like Jamaal Charles, Vince Young, Roosevelt Leaks, and A.J. “Jam” Jones on the school’s rushing yardage leaderboard. With 3410 career yards, Robinson is currently fourth in school history behind Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson, and Ricky Williams.

Recently, Robinson was ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 7 overall 2023 draft prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Robinson has made no public declaration about whether he intends to declare for the draft or return for his senior season.

A member of Texas’ 2020 class, Robinson was rated as the No. 16 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus.

The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner will be unveiled live on The Home Depot College Football Awards, televised by ESPN on Dec. 8. The annual banquet, where the winner and the recipient of the 2022 PwC Doak Walker Legends Award will be honored, will take place in February on the SMU campus.

2022 Doak Walker Award Finalists

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Chase Brown, Illinois

Blake Corum, Michigan

2022 Doak Walker Award Semifinalists

Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Blake Corum, Michigan

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Kendre Miller, TCU

​​​​​​​Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State