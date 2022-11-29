ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bijan Robinson named Doak Walker Award finalist

By Joe Cook
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOhn9_0jR8QQkU00
Bijan Robinson (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award on Tuesday. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

[Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus!]

Robinson, a junior from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, was named a semifinalist for the award in 2021. He hopes to become the fourth Longhorn to win the award along with Ricky Williams (1997, 1998), Cedric Benson (2004), and D’Onta Foreman (2016).

This season, Robinson has rushed 258 times for 1580 yards, good for 6.1 yards per carry. He’s also added 18 rushing touchdowns, including a career-high four scores in his most recent outing versus Kansas and two scores versus Baylor. He has 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He has 1894 total yards, the highest combined rushing and receiving total in the nation, and 20 total touchdowns this season.

Robinson was the Big 12’s rushing, scoring, and all-purpose yardage leader in 2022. He is the only player in the country with over 1500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards.

Robinson rushed for 1127 yards in 10 games last season before missing the final two contests due to injury. He accumulated 1422 total yards and 15 total touchdowns last season, his second on the Forty Acres.

During his freshman season in 2020, Robinson had 86 carries for 703 yards and four touchdowns. His 8.2 yards per carry broke a six-decade old school record set by Jimmy Saxton.

Robinson has recently moved up Texas’ school record books, passing greats like Jamaal Charles, Vince Young, Roosevelt Leaks, and A.J. “Jam” Jones on the school’s rushing yardage leaderboard. With 3410 career yards, Robinson is currently fourth in school history behind Earl Campbell, Cedric Benson, and Ricky Williams.

Recently, Robinson was ranked as the No. 1 running back and the No. 7 overall 2023 draft prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Robinson has made no public declaration about whether he intends to declare for the draft or return for his senior season.

A member of Texas’ 2020 class, Robinson was rated as the No. 16 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus.

The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner will be unveiled live on The Home Depot College Football Awards, televised by ESPN on Dec. 8. The annual banquet, where the winner and the recipient of the 2022 PwC Doak Walker Legends Award will be honored, will take place in February on the SMU campus.

2022 Doak Walker Award Finalists

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Chase Brown, Illinois

Blake Corum, Michigan

2022 Doak Walker Award Semifinalists

Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Blake Corum, Michigan

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Kendre Miller, TCU

Bijan Robinson, Texas

​​​​​​​Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bruce Feldman: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House name to watch for Cincinnati head coach

The Cincinnati Bearcats just hopped on the college football coaching carousel and are in search of a new head coach after Luke Fickell left the program to take the Wisconsin job. Now, the Cincy job may not be one that turns a ton of heads, despite the fact that they made the College Football Playoff last winter. It’s long been a top job among the non-power-five conferences, but still not on the level of most power-five programs.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Arizona State lands first commit of Kenny Dillingham era

Kenny Dillingham has landed his first commit as Arizona State head coach in Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View interior offensive lineman Sirri Kandiyeli. Kandiyeli is is unranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The 2023 Sun Devils...
TEMPE, AZ
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

4-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins has decommitted from Auburn. The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder had been committed to the Tigers since September, when he chose Auburn over Texas A&M, Florida State and a handful of other programs. Hopkins is the No. 226 overall prospect in the 2023...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Four-Star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (NE) four-star athlete Malachi Coleman announced his decommitment from Nebraska Thursday morning. The 6-foot-5, 205 pounder had been committed to the Cornhuskers since October. Coleman sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Alabama CB Khyree Jackson withdraws name from transfer portal, plans to re-enter

UPDATE: Khyree Jackson revealed after the news broke that he is only withdrawing due to timing for non-grad transfers. He’ll be re-entering on Monday. Last week, Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson entered his name into the transfer portal. Eight days later, it was revealed that the junior is withdrawing his name. On3 college football reporter Matt Zenitz was the first to break that news, which comes less than a day after multiple other Crimson Tide standouts entered.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nebraska announces six new hires to Matt Rhule's staff

Three days after being officially introduced as Nebraska’s 31st head football coach, Matt Rhule announced the additions of six coaches to his new staff on Thursday. The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, along with his strength and conditioning coach. “This group...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

2022 Heisman odds updated after pivotal Week 13 of college football season

Following a consequential Week 13 of college football action, Vegas Insider has released updated Heisman odds with a new odds leader. Although there were 12 candidates on the odds leaderboard after Week 12, the list is now down to just six top candidates. Also notable, the newest Heisman odds exclude any player that isn’t a quarterback. Running backs Blake Corum and Chase Brown, as well as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., are no longer betting options – at least not on Vegas Insider.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Tracking Tennessee football's activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tracking all of Tennessee football’s activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the end of the regular season:. Miles Campbell, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound redshirt freshman tight end out of Douglasville, Ga., announced his intentions to enter the portal on December 1. He played four games before redshirting in 2021, primarily on special teams. He played 13 snaps against UT Martin this season, but missed time the last two years while dealing with injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Pac-12 announces location for 2023 championship game

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that they will be extending their deal with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to host the Pac-12 Football Championship Game through 2023. The partnership started last year, with the 2021 conference championship game being the debut season of what will now be a three-year partnership between the conference, Allegiant Stadium, and MGM.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke enters the transfer portal

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke is entering his name into the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Kavosiey Smoke has been an important part of the Wildcats’ offense for several years now. In five seasons, Smoke ran for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. Part of a committee of strong running backs for Kentucky, Smoke averaged 5.4 yards per carry.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy