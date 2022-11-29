4-star Vyctorius Miller updates his recruitment; talks visits

2024 four-star Vyctorius Miller at the 2022 National Hoopfest (photo credit- Jamie Shaw)

Vyctorius Miller is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 20 player. The 6-foot-5 guard transferred this summer to play at the current No. 1 ranked Chandler (AZ) AZ Compass as part of the NIBC.

“I’m a team player,” Miller told On3. “I make plays for my team, try to get my teammates going. I watch a lot of the big guards, Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Cade Cunningham. They can facilitate, get to their spots easily, and get buckets.”

During the UAA Next Emerson stop, the four-star averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 assists playing with the West Coast Elite program. On3 caught up with Vyctorius Miller after a recent game to talk about his recruitment.

“I’ve taken an unofficial visit to Kansas so far,” Miller said. “I’m talking with USC and LSU to get a visit possibly.”

Miller talks recruitment

Kansas: “I mean, they win. The guy who invented basketball was at Kansas. So it’s an environment that is all in on basketball. They won the whole thing last year. They get going and play fast. I was with Jalen Wilson when I visited. I like his game. It was the basketball environment that stood out.”

Southern California: “It’s home for me. They just got the No. 1 recruit, so they are getting it rolling over there.”

LSU: “My family is from there. A lot of them were LSU fans. The staff says in contact with me pretty regularly too. Their consistency stands out.”

“Kentucky is interested. They’re contacting but haven’t offered yet,” Miller said.

In Miller’s words

“I’m open to the G-League and pro options,” Miller said. “Right now, I’m not focused on that, I’m just working, and then we will see where things go. We have a lot of ESPN games, so they’ll see me. Right now, I’m open to all options.

“When I go on these visits, I’ll be looking for a school that will let me rock out. I mean, I’m only going to try and be there for nine or ten months. Winning is big for me, so I want to go to a school that wins. Style won’t really matter to me. I can play fast or slow with actions. I need to get my body ready for the league.”

Scouting report

Vyctorius Miller has a basketball frame, with long arms and broad shoulders. He should continue to put on weight as he matures and gets into an advanced strength and conditioning program. Miller is comfortable on or off the ball. He can run a team and get his guys into sets and play efficiently. He can also be a dangerous scorer, capable of heating up quickly. Miller has a quick first step and is decisive in getting downhill. He is a good athlete and plays with good balance. Miller is a smooth shooter with deep range and confidence. Adding strength should help him find consistency. There is an upside on the defensive end when he locks in. Is dad is Vyshonn Miller (Silkk the Shocker), and his uncle is Percy Miller (Master P).