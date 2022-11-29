ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud named finalist for pair of major awards

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y837e_0jR8QEP000
C.J. Stroud is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has repeatedly proven himself to be one of the best at his position in the country.

He is being recognized as such.

Stroud was named a finalist for a pair of major national awards on Tuesday morning, becoming a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, handed out to the most outstanding player in college football.

He is joined by TCU’s Max Duggan and USC’s Caleb Williams as finalists for the O’Brien Award.

Stroud joins Williams and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker on the Maxwell Award finalist list.

Those two awards are obviously major honors, and Stroud could be in line to make his second trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy candidate in the coming days, as well.

A second-year starter and former five-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Stroud racked up video game-like numbers for the Buckeyes this fall, passing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. He led Ohio State to an 11-1 record, improving to 21-3 as a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.

Of course, two of those three losses came to rival Michigan, including Saturday’s disappointing result at home.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Stroud said, when asked what he wants his legacy to be at Ohio State. “People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand. People are going to say I never won a Big Ten Championship, and I understand. So, I mean, when it comes to that, I just have to eat it, man. It’s life. Nothing’s ever been easy for me. I don’t expect it to get easy. I think I said earlier this week that I want to be known as the best. I don’t think that I’ll have that respect from Buckeye nation anymore.

“… I wish I could have did more. I wish I could have won these games. But no one can question my heart.”

It’s also hard to question Stroud’s standing as one of the best quarterbacks in America — and as one of the most talented signal callers to play at Ohio State.

Folks around the country recognize that, and that’s why Stroud was named a finalist for a pair of major awards on Tuesday, further adding to his impressive resume of recognition for the Buckeyes.

On3.com

On3.com

