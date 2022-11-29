Texas Longhorns hoops: Creighton at Texas Early Thoughts

A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO