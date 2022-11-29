ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Naval recruiter arrested on child sexual assault charges in Janesville

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14obi4_0jR8Puzx00

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Naval recruiter on Monday who they said abused his position to gain access to teens at a local high school and sexually assaulted them.

Police said Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesney Park, Ill. began recruiting at the school in the fall of 2021. He allegedly used his position to get personal information from students and had conversations with them through Snapchat and other social media apps.

Police said Bradley-Hubbard had unwanted sexual contact with at least two juveniles and attempted sexual contact with another. He allegedly lied to the teens about his age, saying he was 18 years old, then would form a relationship with them outside of his role as a recruiter.

He faces four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Police said he recruited students at other schools around Rock County. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information or who believes they were victimized is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service is also conducting an independent investigation into the incidents.

Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes until they’re formally charged in court, News 3 Now is naming the suspect in this story because of the nature and severity of the alleged crime and because police are actively seeking more information about the case. Click here to learn more about the station’s naming policy .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother, setting fire to house

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Elizabeth Durkee, the Fort Atkinson woman who killed her grandmother and set fire to a home while the woman’s body was still inside, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of charges in the case. In exchange for guilty pleas on the first-degree homicide and arson charges filed against Durkee, prosecutors...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and one count of homicide by firearm...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. ﻿ The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting; man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified the suspect in a State Street shooting that sent another man to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Shon Barnes said 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who has ties to the Milwaukee area, is believed to be “armed and dangerous.” Police said a disagreement between Jefferson and the victim led up to the shooting, which...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS

MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fired Sennett principal gets his job back, Madison school board overrides dismissal

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school board on Friday elected to reinstate Sennett Middle school’s principal, more than two months after he was initially fired. Dr. Jeffery Copeland was terminated by the district after he accidentally left a controversial voicemail for a job applicant that Madison school officials called inappropriate. He had been in charge of the school for less...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jennifer Dorow, judge in Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, officially declares Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who drew significant attention for presiding over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, has officially declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dorow made her announcement in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon, a day after her family confirmed her intent to run for...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’

MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire at Nitty Gritty likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials

MADISON, Wis. — A fire that damaged the downtown Madison Nitty Gritty earlier this month was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Madison Fire Department officials said multiple people were seen smoking near the restaurant throughout the day. A person was seen smoking in the area just after 12:45 a.m. on November 20. Officials said that six minutes later...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — A woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hospitals strained amid surge in RSV and flu cases

MADISON, Wis. — Healthcare professionals are warning of how rapidly both the flu and RSV are spreading in the community on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trifecta of respiratory illnesses is filling hospital beds across the nation, and Madison hospitals are no exception. “Hospitals are still strained, still really busy,” said Dr. Josh Ross, a pediatric emergency medicine physician...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy