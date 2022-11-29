Naval recruiter arrested on child sexual assault charges in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Naval recruiter on Monday who they said abused his position to gain access to teens at a local high school and sexually assaulted them.

Police said Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesney Park, Ill. began recruiting at the school in the fall of 2021. He allegedly used his position to get personal information from students and had conversations with them through Snapchat and other social media apps.

Police said Bradley-Hubbard had unwanted sexual contact with at least two juveniles and attempted sexual contact with another. He allegedly lied to the teens about his age, saying he was 18 years old, then would form a relationship with them outside of his role as a recruiter.

He faces four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Police said he recruited students at other schools around Rock County. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information or who believes they were victimized is urged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service is also conducting an independent investigation into the incidents.

Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes until they’re formally charged in court, News 3 Now is naming the suspect in this story because of the nature and severity of the alleged crime and because police are actively seeking more information about the case. Click here to learn more about the station’s naming policy .

