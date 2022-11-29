FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the utility worker who died after being struck by an SUV on a Franklin Township highway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zane Reilly was part of a utility crew working along State Hwy. 23, near Valley View Road, on Tuesday of last week. He was unloading equipment from a Ford F450 pickup that was towing a utility trailer around 7:45 a.m. when the Edgerton man and the truck were struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander, investigators determined. Reilly was pronounced dead on the scene.

